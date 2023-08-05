Video
Home Countryside

Workshop on Online Tea Auction held

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Aug 4: A two-day workshop on 'Online Tea Auction' began in the distruict on Thursday morning.

The workshop was organized by Small Tea Garden Owners Association of Bangladesh in the hallroom of Panchagarh Chamber in a joint initiative with broker houses.

 Zilla Parishad Chairman and Chamber President Abdul Hannan Sheikh inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest.

 Bangladesh Tea Board Head Office Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, Bangladesh Tea Board-Panchagarh Regional Centre Officer-in-Charge Amir Hossain, Association Director Shahjahan Khan, Panchagarh Press Club President Sazzadur Rahman Sazzad spoke. It was presided over by Association President Amirul Haque Khokon.

The two-day training imparted ideas on how to buy and sell tea through online apps at the auction centre. A total of 40 people from broker houses, warehouse owners and local bidders and buyers participated in the workshop.

IT BD Tech Apps Managing Director Zayed Bin Apu and Bangladesh Tea Board Head Office Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib jointly conducted it.



