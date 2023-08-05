Video
latest
Home Countryside

Lumpy skin disease turns alarming in Bogura

Eight cows die, 618 infected

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Aug 4: Lumpy skin disease (LSD) has taken an alarming form in the district.

So far eight cows died while the affected toll stands at 618 in Bogura.

This information was confirmed by Dr Nasrin Parvin, additional officer of the Department of Livestock Service (DoLS)-Bogura. She said, it is not true news that over 100 cows died. LSD has made spreading across the country, she added. She further said, DoLS is advising cattle owners not to be panic about LSD.

There is no anti-biotic for LSD, said district DoLS Officer Dr Mosharraf Hossain.

According to him, affected cows included 15 in Sadar Upazila, 85 in Gabtali, 297 in Sariakandi, 25 in Sonatala , 16 in Shibganj, 15 in Kahalu, 5 in Dupchanchia, 23 in Adamdighi, 27 in Nandigram, 14 in Sherpur, and 97 cows in Dhonat Upazila.
 
DoLS office is advising keeping affected cows in open places with mosquito curtains, he added.

Regular yard meeting is held by DoLS with cattle owners, the official maintained.



