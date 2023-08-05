10 found dead in seven districts







SIRAJGANJ: Three people were found dead in separate drives in Tarash, Ullapara and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the body of a person from Tarash Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station (PS) Md Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

Meanwhile, police recovered the bodies of a young man and a teenage boy from two separate places in Ullapara and Sadar upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Abdur Rahman, 14, while the details of another deceased, aged about 20, could not be known immediately.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Ullapara Model PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Rup Saha said Abdur Rahman along with his two friends went to visit Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, but did not return home. On Wednesday morning, locals saw the body of the teenage boy lying down along the railway track in Gucchagram area under Ullapara Upazila and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

It is assumed that he might have been crushed under the train when he tried to get off the train but the actual reason behind the death would be known after the getting the autopsy report, the SI added.

Meanwhile, police recovered another body of an unidentified young man from the Dhaka-Ishwrdi railway track in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Sirajganj Railway PS on-duty officer Ansar Ali said it is assumed that the youth might have been crushed under a moving train at any time of the night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.



NARAYANGANJ: Two people including a newborn baby were found dead in separate incidents in Rupganj and Siddhirganj upazilas of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from Ananda Housing area under Rupganj Upazila on Thursday morning after two days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Farhad Hossain, a resident of the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Rupganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Ataur Rahman said Farhad Hossain went out of the house along with his battery-run auto-rickshaw on Tuesday morning, but did not return. The family members searched him in different areas, but he had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Farhad lying in Ananda Housing area under the upazila on Thursday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that miscreants might have killed him on Tuesday night before snatching his auto-rickshaw.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the murder of Farhad Hossain, the police official added.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a newborn baby from the side of a lake in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the newborn chil near a lake in the upazila in the afternoon and informed police.

On information, police rushed in and recovered the body from the scene.

The body was, later, sent to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Siddhirganj PS OC Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the floating body of a young man from the Manu River in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Quoting locals, Kulaura PS SI Debashish said locals saw the body of the youth floating in the river in Chaidalbazar area under Prithimpasha Union of the upazila at noon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police have recovered the body from the river in the afternoon and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the actual reason behind the death of the youth would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from a toilet of a madrasa in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar Ahmed, 8, son of Faridul Islam, a resident of Ayra Village under Mirzapur Union in the upazila. He was a student of Tahsinul Quran Ideal Madrasa adjacent to the Dhaka-Bogura highway in Sherua Bottala Bazar area under Shahbandegi Union of the upazila.

Police sources said Kawsar got admission in the madrasa about six months back. He started living in the boarding house of the madrasa then. However, Fazlul Karim Siam, another student of the institution, saw the senseless body of Kawsar lying on the floor of a toilet in the madrasa in the morning when he went there to respond nature's call. Hearing his shouting for help, the teachers of the madrasa rushed in and took Kawsar to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex after rescuing him, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

The muhtamim (head teacher) of the madrasa, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11:30 am and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

It is primarily assumed that the boy might have accidentally strangled himself with a rope while playing.

Sherpur PS OC Babu Kumar Saha confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from his residence in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kamlesh Mondal, 40, son of late Kumud Mondal, a resident of South Madra Village under the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Gournadi Model PS SI Nasir Hossain said Kamlesh went to India after being married with a Indian girl five years back. Suddenly he came back to his house and started living here since the last four months. He was suffering from depression since he came back.

On Wednesday morning, the family members saw his body hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

Police primarily assumed that he might have committed suicide due to family dispute but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.



PABNA: Police recovered the body of a man from Dhopaghata Village under Goeshpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Elias, 58, son of Abdul Mannaf, a resident of Jalalpur Village under the union.

Police sources said Elias went out of the house for Pabna Town to do some business on Sunday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body lying in Dhopaghata intersection area of the union on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Pabna Masood Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the Padma River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said some fishermen spotted the body floating in the Padma River in Moricha Boiragirchar area of the upazila in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, a case was filed with Daulatpur PS in this regard. A total of 10 people including two minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Sirajganj, Narayanganj, Moulvibazar, Bogura, Barishal, Pabna and Kushtia, in recent times.SIRAJGANJ: Three people were found dead in separate drives in Tarash, Ullapara and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.Police recovered the body of a person from Tarash Upazila in the district on Friday morning.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police sources said locals spotted the body in Mannan Nagar area on the Hatikumrul-Banpara highway at around 7 am and informed police.On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station (PS) Md Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.Meanwhile, police recovered the bodies of a young man and a teenage boy from two separate places in Ullapara and Sadar upazilas of the district on Wednesday.Of the deceased, one was identified as Abdur Rahman, 14, while the details of another deceased, aged about 20, could not be known immediately.Quoting the deceased's family members, Ullapara Model PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Rup Saha said Abdur Rahman along with his two friends went to visit Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon, but did not return home. On Wednesday morning, locals saw the body of the teenage boy lying down along the railway track in Gucchagram area under Ullapara Upazila and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.It is assumed that he might have been crushed under the train when he tried to get off the train but the actual reason behind the death would be known after the getting the autopsy report, the SI added.Meanwhile, police recovered another body of an unidentified young man from the Dhaka-Ishwrdi railway track in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.Sirajganj Railway PS on-duty officer Ansar Ali said it is assumed that the youth might have been crushed under a moving train at any time of the night.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.NARAYANGANJ: Two people including a newborn baby were found dead in separate incidents in Rupganj and Siddhirganj upazilas of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from Ananda Housing area under Rupganj Upazila on Thursday morning after two days of his missing.The deceased was identified as Farhad Hossain, a resident of the upazila.Quoting the deceased's family members, Rupganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Ataur Rahman said Farhad Hossain went out of the house along with his battery-run auto-rickshaw on Tuesday morning, but did not return. The family members searched him in different areas, but he had been missing since then.Later on, locals spotted the body of Farhad lying in Ananda Housing area under the upazila on Thursday morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police primarily assumed that miscreants might have killed him on Tuesday night before snatching his auto-rickshaw.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the murder of Farhad Hossain, the police official added.On the other hand, police recovered the body of a newborn baby from the side of a lake in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police sources said locals spotted the body of the newborn chil near a lake in the upazila in the afternoon and informed police.On information, police rushed in and recovered the body from the scene.The body was, later, sent to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Siddhirganj PS OC Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the floating body of a young man from the Manu River in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Quoting locals, Kulaura PS SI Debashish said locals saw the body of the youth floating in the river in Chaidalbazar area under Prithimpasha Union of the upazila at noon and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police have recovered the body from the river in the afternoon and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the actual reason behind the death of the youth would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the SI added.BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from a toilet of a madrasa in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Kawsar Ahmed, 8, son of Faridul Islam, a resident of Ayra Village under Mirzapur Union in the upazila. He was a student of Tahsinul Quran Ideal Madrasa adjacent to the Dhaka-Bogura highway in Sherua Bottala Bazar area under Shahbandegi Union of the upazila.Police sources said Kawsar got admission in the madrasa about six months back. He started living in the boarding house of the madrasa then. However, Fazlul Karim Siam, another student of the institution, saw the senseless body of Kawsar lying on the floor of a toilet in the madrasa in the morning when he went there to respond nature's call. Hearing his shouting for help, the teachers of the madrasa rushed in and took Kawsar to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex after rescuing him, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.The muhtamim (head teacher) of the madrasa, later, informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11:30 am and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.It is primarily assumed that the boy might have accidentally strangled himself with a rope while playing.Sherpur PS OC Babu Kumar Saha confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from his residence in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Kamlesh Mondal, 40, son of late Kumud Mondal, a resident of South Madra Village under the upazila.Quoting the deceased's family members, Gournadi Model PS SI Nasir Hossain said Kamlesh went to India after being married with a Indian girl five years back. Suddenly he came back to his house and started living here since the last four months. He was suffering from depression since he came back.On Wednesday morning, the family members saw his body hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.Police primarily assumed that he might have committed suicide due to family dispute but the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident.PABNA: Police recovered the body of a man from Dhopaghata Village under Goeshpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased was identified as Elias, 58, son of Abdul Mannaf, a resident of Jalalpur Village under the union.Police sources said Elias went out of the house for Pabna Town to do some business on Sunday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.Later on, locals spotted the body lying in Dhopaghata intersection area of the union on Monday morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body.Additional Superintendent of Police in Pabna Masood Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the Padma River in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Police and local sources said some fishermen spotted the body floating in the Padma River in Moricha Boiragirchar area of the upazila in the evening and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, a case was filed with Daulatpur PS in this regard.