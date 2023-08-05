Guava floating haat attracts tourists in Pirojpur







With their presence, natural beauty and heritage of two hundred years of old guava farming-based eco-tourism is getting momentum.



Guava harvesting process is going on at guava orchards. Collected guavas are selling at a floating haat at Atghorkuriana Union and surrounding areas in Nesarabad Upazila. Buyers are coming from different upazilas in the district and other districts including Dhaka every day.

A local environment campaigner and eco-tourism entrepreneur Md Asaduzzman said, "Considering environmental pollution, we are working to create awareness among tourists not to pollute water body by throwing polythene, plastic chip packets, food packets and other things. We are also concerned for not making sound pollution. Local government, administration and law-enforcing agencies have come forward to save the environment with us."



Tourists and visitors are gradually increasing. Community-based eco-friendly tourism that is low cost, safe and environment-friendly is growing.



A tour operators' group has been formed to provide services with recognition of the Bangladesh Tourism Board. "We are jointly planning how to provide more services to the tourists," he added.



Local journalist Abul Kalam Azad said, food service at guava production areas, watch tower, and flower nursery make the spot vibrant to the tourists.



Grower Sanjoy Das said, "We are cultivating guava in traditional system. Old-aged trees are still bearing fruits. Prices are not stable. Anthrax nose disease is hampering quality of production. So we will have to change our profession if there is no incentive from the government."



DAE's Agriculture Extension Officer Chanchal Krishna Nath said, this season, 657 hectares (ha) of land were brought under guava, with an average production of 10 tonnes per ha. Per maund (40kg) guava is selling at Tk 200- to 800 at the wholesale market. A total 5000 farmers are engaged in guava cultivation.



The fruits are directly sent to Dhaka and others districts using Padma Bridge. Growers see a good a prospect of guava.



PIROJPUR, Aug 4: Guava harvesting and floating haats are attracting tourists in Swarupkhati and Nesarabad upazilas of the district.With their presence, natural beauty and heritage of two hundred years of old guava farming-based eco-tourism is getting momentum.Guava harvesting process is going on at guava orchards. Collected guavas are selling at a floating haat at Atghorkuriana Union and surrounding areas in Nesarabad Upazila. Buyers are coming from different upazilas in the district and other districts including Dhaka every day.A local environment campaigner and eco-tourism entrepreneur Md Asaduzzman said, "Considering environmental pollution, we are working to create awareness among tourists not to pollute water body by throwing polythene, plastic chip packets, food packets and other things. We are also concerned for not making sound pollution. Local government, administration and law-enforcing agencies have come forward to save the environment with us."Tourists and visitors are gradually increasing. Community-based eco-friendly tourism that is low cost, safe and environment-friendly is growing.A tour operators' group has been formed to provide services with recognition of the Bangladesh Tourism Board. "We are jointly planning how to provide more services to the tourists," he added.Local journalist Abul Kalam Azad said, food service at guava production areas, watch tower, and flower nursery make the spot vibrant to the tourists.Grower Sanjoy Das said, "We are cultivating guava in traditional system. Old-aged trees are still bearing fruits. Prices are not stable. Anthrax nose disease is hampering quality of production. So we will have to change our profession if there is no incentive from the government."DAE's Agriculture Extension Officer Chanchal Krishna Nath said, this season, 657 hectares (ha) of land were brought under guava, with an average production of 10 tonnes per ha. Per maund (40kg) guava is selling at Tk 200- to 800 at the wholesale market. A total 5000 farmers are engaged in guava cultivation.The fruits are directly sent to Dhaka and others districts using Padma Bridge. Growers see a good a prospect of guava.