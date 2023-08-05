50 pigeons die after eating poisonous wheat in Pabna







To prevent bird attack in his radish field, farmer Sahabul Biswas mixed granular poison with wheat.

The incident took place in the Maniknagar Mathpara area at Salimpur Union in the upazila. Locals have expressed their anger over the incident.





Amirul Islam of Maniknagar Mathpara area said, "About 30 pigeons are lying dead in the radish field near our house. Several dogs took away these dead pigeons. Neighbours also removed. There are still about 12 to 15 left. Three pigeons are lying dead in front of my house. Besides, many birds sat on the field and ate the wheat and flew away. Maybe they are lying dead in distant areas."



About 15 pigeons of Abul Kalam, 20 of Ambia and 10 of Matiar have died.



PABNA, Aug 4: After eating poisonous wheat, 50 pigeons, 3 doves and 2 cockatoos died in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.To prevent bird attack in his radish field, farmer Sahabul Biswas mixed granular poison with wheat.The incident took place in the Maniknagar Mathpara area at Salimpur Union in the upazila. Locals have expressed their anger over the incident.According to local sources, Sahabul Biswas, son of Habibur Rahman of Jayanagar Village, sowed radish seeds by taking the land rent of Ishak Biswas of Maniknagar Purbapara Village. On Tuesday morning, Sahabul sprinkled poisoned wheat on the ground so that the radish seeds of the field could not be damaged by beetles and birds. After 11 am pigeon eat in the radish field and died after eating the poisonous wheat. About 30 pigeons died in the radish field instantly. Some more pigeons are seen lying dead in the houses and surrounding trees.Amirul Islam of Maniknagar Mathpara area said, "About 30 pigeons are lying dead in the radish field near our house. Several dogs took away these dead pigeons. Neighbours also removed. There are still about 12 to 15 left. Three pigeons are lying dead in front of my house. Besides, many birds sat on the field and ate the wheat and flew away. Maybe they are lying dead in distant areas."About 15 pigeons of Abul Kalam, 20 of Ambia and 10 of Matiar have died.