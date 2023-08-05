Tk 1cr  distributed among 228 patients in Khulna







Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, MP (Khulna-2), distributed these cheques as the chief guest at a function held in the deputy commissioner (DC) conference room. It was chaired by DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin.



These 228 patients have been suffering from different chronic diseases like cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, paralysis in stroke, congenital, cardiac disease and thalassemia. They each got cheque of Tk 50,000.

The cheque distribution function was jointly organised by the district administration and the Department of Social Welfare (DoSW).



Superintendent of Police in Khulna Md Sayedur Rahman and Deputy Director of the DoSW Khan Motahar Hossain spoke at the function. It was conducted by Personal Secretary of Dr Sayedur Rahman, MP.



Later on, the chief guest also distributed rickshaws, mobile tea stalls with rickshaw-vans, vegetables with mobile rickshaw-vans and other ingredients worth about Tk 3-lakh among 12 street beggars of Khulna city corporation area. These were handed over on the collectorate building premises.



Under the rehabilitation and creating alternative opportunity programmes for the marginal poor who are engaged in begging profession, the government is distributing ingredients to ensure better livelihood of marginal poor and distressed people.



Earlier, Sheikh Jewel, MP distributed cheques of Tk 71.23 lakh among 71 mosques, madrasas, temples, schools, charitable and orphanage centres.



Under the 'Maintenance of Rural Infrastructural Project, these cheques were distributed to the hapless people, allocated from MP's special test relief (TR) for the 2022-23 financial years.



