Saturday, 5 August, 2023
Dengue patients on the rise at Santhia

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PABNA, SANTHIA, Aug 4: Dengue cases are increasing in Santhia Upazila of the district. Panic is prevailing among people.
With fever, body and head-ach many have been admitted to hospital. Some have left hospital after being cured.
 
This month about 30 cases were identified in the upazila. Of them, 15 ones were identified in Santhia Upazila Health Complex. The remaining ones were identified in different clinics and diagnostic centres.
On July 24, five dengue patients were admitted to the health complex. In the absence of dengue ward, a dengue corner has been opened in its general ward.

Patients are counting extra costs for testing blood platelet in outside clinics and diagnostic centres. Only dengue is being texted in the complex.

Locals said, during Eid-ul-Azha, many affected people came to their homes carrying dengue germs.

This rainy season mosquito breeding is taking place in different canals, channels and stranded water due to jute retting. The Ichhamati River has turned hotspot of mosquito breeding due to blanketed water hyacinths.

According to the health complex sources, school students Samiul Haq and Nawsheen Aktar, college students Sohan, Mithu, and Ashraful, and teacher Abdul Bari were admitted to the hospital on July 22.

Samira Khatun, mother of Samiul Haq, 14, said, "My son was showing symptoms of severe fever and head-ach. Later on, he was tested and found affected. So he has been admitted."

A patient of Charmachhkhali Village Mithu Fakir, 20, said, "After suffering from fever for six days I was tested dengue and admitted to hospital."

Managing Director (MD) of Halima Digital Diagnostic Centre Ayub Ali said, "This month 33 cases were tested with three of them dengue affected."

MD of Rubia Fayez Clinic Dr Abdur Rahim said, "Seven dengue cases were tested in my clinic."

A municipal dweller Abdul Baten said, "As the Icchamati River is beside my home I have to burn mosquito coil at day time due to mosquito menace."

Santhia Upazila Health Complex Residential Medical Officer Dr Abdullah Al Mamun advised cleaning garbage and waste around living houses. Dengue is tested at Tk 50 in the hospital, he added. "We are treating dengue patients sincerely," he maintained.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (UHFPO) Dr Sujoy Kumar Saha said, "Our health workers are conducting awareness among students. Awareness leaflets are distributed through mosque Imams. In the absence of fogger  machine, the municipality is spraying medicines."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Hossain said, "We are making awareness through mike in the locality. To contain mosquito breeding we are inspecting school and college and advising students and teachers."

"I will discuss with   UHFPOs about whether a dengue ward can be opened in the hospital," he added.


