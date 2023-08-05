Niger ambassador to US warns coup could destabilize region







"If Niger collapses, the entire Sahel will collapse, will be destabilized," Ambassador Kiari Liman-Tinguiri told AFP in an interview on Niger's independence day, as the future of Western economic and security aid hang in the balance for the landlocked West African country facing multiple conflicts with violent extremists.



"The junta should come to reason, realize that this affair cannot succeed, and prevent useless, inevitable suffering for our people and hand back power," said Liman-Tinguiri, who remains a recognized diplomat in Washington and considers himself a representative of the "legitimate" President Bazoum, detained by his guards since late last month.

A few hours later, the junta in Niamey announced that it was sacking Liman-Tinguiri in Washington as well as Niger's ambassadors to France, Nigeria and Togo.



Since officers seized power in the capital Niamey on July 26, the European Union and France have suspended security cooperation and aid, and Washington has suspended training with Niamey's security forces.



The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed economic sanctions, and neighboring Nigeria has cut electricity that feeds 70 percent of Niger's grid, leading to rolling blackouts in the capital. Rice prices have shot up 40 percent, Liman-Tinguiri added.



Some 40 percent of the government's budget comes from outside aid, he pointed out.



Meanwhile, elected Niger President Mohamed Bazoum said Thursday that if a coup attempt to depose him is successful, "it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world."



In a column in The Washington Post, Bazoum called on "the US government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order."



The appeal was Bazoum's first lengthy statement since his presidential guard detained him on July 26 and took control of the Niger government.



"I write this as a hostage," Bazoum wrote.



"Niger is under attack from a military junta... and I am just one of hundreds of citizens who have been arbitrarily and illegally imprisoned."



"This coup must end, and the junta must free everyone they have unlawfully arrested," he wrote.



Bazoum, who came to power after democratic elections in 2021, said his country had been a bulwark of hope in a region increasingly buffeted by extremism and ruled by military juntas.



