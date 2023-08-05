Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Erdogan eyes Putin visit after grain deal collapse

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

ISTANBUL, Aug 4: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said he still hoped that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would visit Turkey in August as Ankara works to re-establish a deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea.

"There's no precise date yet but my foreign minister and intelligence head are holding talks," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers at an Istanbul mosque.

"I believe that this visit will take place in August," he said.

Turkey was a key player in the now collapsed deal that allowed for safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.

The accord, brokered by Ankara and the United Nations in July 2022, ended last month after Moscow refused to renew it.
Erdogan on Wednesday urged Putin in a phone call not to further escalate tensions after Moscow struck facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine.

On Friday, Erdogan said he was on the same page with Russia over the need to export the grain to less developed African countries.

"We will turn the grain from the Black Sea into flour and transport them to poor, less developed African countries," he said.
Last month, Erdogan announced that Putin would visit Turkey in August, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But Moscow was annoyed when Zelensky returned from Istanbul with five top commanders from the Azov regiment who were supposed to have remained in Turkey until the end of the conflict under a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Niger ambassador to US warns coup could destabilize region
Ukraine seeks global support for peace blueprint in Saudi talks
Six white US police officers admit torturing Black men
Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on Aug 9
Mosques shut after religious riots near New Delhi
Erdogan eyes Putin visit after grain deal collapse
India’s top court suspends Rahul’s defamation conviction
US backs direct talks between India, Pakistan after Sharif's statement


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft