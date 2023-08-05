Video
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:42 PM
Flower named Bangalore IPL coach after Hesson, Bangar exit

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

NEW DELHI, AUG 4: Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower will coach Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premier League franchise announced Friday, after they bid goodbye to Sanjay Bangar and cricket director Mike Hesson.

Flower coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and has been successful in franchise-based competitions, including a stint with the IPL's Lucknow Super Giants.

He will reunite with Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis after having worked with the South African at St. Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League.

"I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect," Flower said in an RCB statement.

"I'm particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past," he added.

"I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better."

RCB said that Flower's coaching will help the team in "developing a championship winning mindset".

Bangalore are still searching for their maiden IPL title after joining the inaugural season in 2008, despite boasting top names including cricketing superstar Virat Kohli.

Bangalore ended sixth in the 10-team table this year, and Hesson and Bangar's contracts were not extended.

Flower's two-year contract with Lucknow was not renewed in July and he was replaced by former Australia coach Justin Langer.     �AFP



