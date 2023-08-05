Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England and Japan sense World Cup chance as US falter, Germany flop

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

AUCKLAND, AUG 4: Germany's shock exit and the United States' plodding performances were just two of the surprises of a wild Women's World Cup group stage, with England and Japan now leading the charge when the knockouts begin on Saturday.

It has been the story of the World Cup: the lower-ranked teams have dramatically closed the gap on the sides traditionally regarded as the best.

Last year's European finalists Germany became the highest-profile victim yet, dumped out in the group stage for the first time in their history on Thursday, with debutants Morocco progressing.

South Africa, Jamaica and Nigeria are also into the last 16; Brazil, Italy and Olympic champions Canada are all out.

The USA flew to Australia and New Zealand as the favourites to defend their title and win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup.

But Vlatko Andonovski's side only squeezed into the knockout rounds, their performances making it hard to make a case for them reaching the final in Sydney on August 20.

They limped into the last 16 with a 0-0 draw against debutants Portugal and now play Sweden on Sunday in Melbourne.
The fixture is a World Cup classic. They have met in the last five editions, each time in the group stage, with the Americans winning three of them against one draw and one defeat.

"I feel like it wouldn't be a major tournament if we were not facing Sweden," said USA captain Lindsey Horan.

Sweden are ranked third in the world, reached the 2019 semi-finals and were silver medallists at the Tokyo Olympics, so another heavyweight will be heading home this weekend.

That could present an opportunity to someone else, and the pre-tournament focus on the strong European contingent means a clinical Japan have come from under the radar.

Japan face a Norway side on Saturday whose campaign has been clouded by talk of squad disharmony and injury to Ada Hegerberg.

Japan won the World Cup in 2011 and were runners-up in 2015, but were dismissed before this tournament, even back home.

"I think we were left behind by the sudden strides that the rest of the world were making," former Japan coach Asako Takakura, who led the team in 2019, told AFP before the tournament.

But they were one of three teams to win all three group games -- England and Sweden were the others -- were top scorers with 11 goals and did not concede.

They destroyed Spain 4-0 with their direct running and clinical finishing, and Hinata Miyazawa leads the race for the golden boot with four goals.

But it is European champions England who are now the bookies' favourites, overcoming injuries to roll into the knockout phase after demolishing China 6-1.

England might feel the draw is opening up kindly, with surprise-package Colombia or Jamaica waiting in the quarter-finals if they beat Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

They have an outstanding coach in Sarina Wiegman and one of the tournament's breakout stars in Lauren James, although they will be eager to get key midfielder Keira Walsh back from a knee problem.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flower named Bangalore IPL coach after Hesson, Bangar exit
England and Japan sense World Cup chance as US falter, Germany flop
Alex Hales retires from international cricket
Fixtures for SAFF U16 & U19 tournaments revealed
West Indies stun India by four runs in first T20 International
Sheikh Kamal's 74th birth anniversary today
Norway out to put brakes on WC high-fliers Japan
Spain pursue World Cup history but Japan thrashing 'left a mark'


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft