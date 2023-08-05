Fixtures for SAFF U16 & U19 tournaments revealed







The grouping of the two age-based tournaments was already done, a few days ago. Now, the fixture is drawn and revealed by the organisers.



The SAFF U-16 Championship will begin on 1st September in Bhutan. Bangladesh, the 2015 Champions, will take on India at the Changlimithang Stadium on the opening day. The team will play its second and final match in Group A against Nepal on 3rd September.

The two semi-finals of the age-group competition will be held on 7th September while the final will be held three days later.

The Under-19 event, on the other hand, will start on 21st September at the Dasharath Rangashala in Nepal.



For Bangladesh, this age-level event was always a taught one. Bangladesh has never been in the top place at the under-19 level. The team finished runners-up three times in the three categories of Under-18, 19 and 20 at different times. But the champion's title is yet to be clinched.



Bangladesh will take on India on the opening day. It will take on Bhutan in the second and final group B match on 23 September.



The two semi-finals will be played on 27 September. The final will be held on 30 September.



The South Asian Football Confederation (SAFF) has released the schedules of the tournaments for the under-16 and under-19 boys. In both tournaments, Bangladesh will face India as the opponent in the first match.The grouping of the two age-based tournaments was already done, a few days ago. Now, the fixture is drawn and revealed by the organisers.The SAFF U-16 Championship will begin on 1st September in Bhutan. Bangladesh, the 2015 Champions, will take on India at the Changlimithang Stadium on the opening day. The team will play its second and final match in Group A against Nepal on 3rd September.The two semi-finals of the age-group competition will be held on 7th September while the final will be held three days later.The Under-19 event, on the other hand, will start on 21st September at the Dasharath Rangashala in Nepal.For Bangladesh, this age-level event was always a taught one. Bangladesh has never been in the top place at the under-19 level. The team finished runners-up three times in the three categories of Under-18, 19 and 20 at different times. But the champion's title is yet to be clinched.Bangladesh will take on India on the opening day. It will take on Bhutan in the second and final group B match on 23 September.The two semi-finals will be played on 27 September. The final will be held on 30 September.