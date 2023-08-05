Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fixtures for SAFF U16 & U19 tournaments revealed

Bangladesh to face India in first match

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

The South Asian Football Confederation (SAFF) has released the schedules of the tournaments for the under-16 and under-19 boys. In both tournaments, Bangladesh will face India as the opponent in the first match.

The grouping of the two age-based tournaments was already done, a few days ago. Now, the fixture is drawn and revealed by the organisers.

The SAFF U-16 Championship will begin on 1st September in Bhutan. Bangladesh, the 2015 Champions, will take on India at the Changlimithang Stadium on the opening day. The team will play its second and final match in Group A against Nepal on 3rd September.

The two semi-finals of the age-group competition will be held on 7th September while the final will be held three days later.
The Under-19 event, on the other hand, will start on 21st September at the Dasharath Rangashala in Nepal.

For Bangladesh, this age-level event was always a taught one. Bangladesh has never been in the top place at the under-19 level. The team finished runners-up three times in the three categories of Under-18, 19 and 20 at different times. But the champion's title is yet to be clinched.

Bangladesh will take on India on the opening day. It will take on Bhutan in the second and final group B match on 23 September.

The two semi-finals will be played on 27 September. The final will be held on 30 September.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flower named Bangalore IPL coach after Hesson, Bangar exit
England and Japan sense World Cup chance as US falter, Germany flop
Alex Hales retires from international cricket
Fixtures for SAFF U16 & U19 tournaments revealed
West Indies stun India by four runs in first T20 International
Sheikh Kamal's 74th birth anniversary today
Norway out to put brakes on WC high-fliers Japan
Spain pursue World Cup history but Japan thrashing 'left a mark'


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft