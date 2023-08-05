Sheikh Kamal's 74th birth anniversary today

Video
Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The 74th birth anniversary of valiant Freedom Fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be observed today in a befitting manner.

Different sports and socio-cultural organizations including popular club Abahani Limited and Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti' have drawn up various programmes to observe the day.

Directors, officials and players of Abahani Club will pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at his portrait on the club premises in the early hours of Saturday (12.01 am).

The programmes also include daylong recitation from the Holy Quran, an elaborate discussion and memorial meeting on the life and works of Sheikh Kamal at 5pm on the club premise and a special prayer will be offered seeking eternal peace for the departed soul.

Besides, Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti' will also chalk out different programs to observe the birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal.
Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti organizing secretary Debobrata Dey Debu said on behalf of Abahani 'Samarthak Goshti they would pay tributes to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at his portrait on the club premises in the early hours of Saturday (12.01 am).
He said wreaths will also be laid at his grave at Banani Graveyard in the morning.

Sheikh Kamal was born in Tungipara village of Gopalganj on August 5 in 1949.

Sheikh Kamal, also brother of Awami League President and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra.

He used to play cricket in the first division for Azad Boys Club and basketball too in the first division for Spurs Club.
Apart from a sports organizer, Kamal was involved with various cultural organizations.

Sheikh Kamal, one of the prominent organizers of the Liberation War and noted sports and cultural personality, was also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre and Spondon Shilpa Gousthi, a musical band of folksongs.

Kamal joined the great War of Liberation in 1971 and performed duties of the ADC of Commander-in-Chief of Bangladesh Forces General Ataul Gani Osmani during the war.

After the country's independence, Sheikh Kamal retired from the army and paid attention to the study.

Kamal was a Master's (final year) examinee and a member of the Chhatra League central committee when he embraced martyrdom on the black night of August 15 in 1975 at the age of only 26.     �BSS


