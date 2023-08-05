Video
Norway out to put brakes on WC high-fliers Japan

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

WELLINGTON, AUG 4: Norway plan to put the brakes on Japan's dazzling goal-scoring form at the Women's World Cup when the former champions go head to head in the last 16 on Saturday.
Japan, the 2011 World Cup winners, chalked up 11 goals the most so far of any team at this tournament without conceding while recording three wins out of three in the group stage. That included a 4-0 rout of Spain.
"They have been great, in terms of speed and technique," Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen said of Japan on Friday. "It's going to be a very tough challenge."
However, the Norwegians are quietly confident of thwarting Japan's fast-paced counterattacking game in Wellington.
"We have good energy going into this match and we are prepared," Mikalsen added. "So let the best team win." Head coach Hege Riise admitted Norway's shock 1-0 defeat in the opening game against co-hosts New Zealand, who have since been eliminated, had been a "devastating" wake-up call.    �AFP


