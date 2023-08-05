Norway out to put brakes on WC high-fliers Japan





Japan, the 2011 World Cup winners, chalked up 11 goals the most so far of any team at this tournament without conceding while recording three wins out of three in the group stage. That included a 4-0 rout of Spain.

"They have been great, in terms of speed and technique," Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen said of Japan on Friday. "It's going to be a very tough challenge."

However, the Norwegians are quietly confident of thwarting Japan's fast-paced counterattacking game in Wellington.

