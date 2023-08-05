Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi 'circus' after derby defeat

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi 'circus' after derby defeat

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi 'circus' after derby defeat

FORT LAUDERDALE, AUG 4: Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja says his team's defeat to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on Wednesday was a "circus" and said that the Argentine should have been sent off.

Messi scored twice for Miami in a 3-1 win to move into the last-16 of the Leagues Cup but the Colombian coach was furious with the decisions of Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton.

Messi was booked in the 21st minute and Pareja felt he should have been dismissed with a second yellow after another foul.

"There was a double yellow card for Leo Messi. I don't care that he was Messi. That affects the game. The match should be fair and that was not the case on the field.
"We take our responsibility, OK, we lost, we are frustrated but I have to say (this), you cannot hide this kind of situation," he said.
The game was level at 1-1 until Miami were awarded a penalty when Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez went down after a slight tug in the box and Pareja was also fuming with that decision and the overall handling of the game.

"The attention that we get with all that is happening it becomes a circus, (this match) was a circus," said Pareja, who was angered that the referee did not go to the monitor to review the penalty award.

"The penalty was unbelievable. Unbelievable. If the VAR was there and we have referees then we have to be honest and go and see it because the game deserved it," he said.

"We're frustrated. The people want to see soccer and things have to be fair, (in this game) it was not the case," added the Orlando coach, who noted that Barton did go to the monitor later in the game to over-rule an Orlando goal.

Messi added Miami's third - and his second -- to complete a third straight win since the Argentine joined the club and the World Cup winner has scored five goals in those games.

The seven-times Ballon D'Or winner came in for some close attention, physical at times, from Orlando's defence but his coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino said that was par for the course, especially in a derby.

"Just like when Barcelona play Real Madrid and River play Boca, these same things happen," Martino said.

"We faced a very difficult opponent, it was very demanding. Teams have extra motivation (now) and I expect many more games like this, without a doubt".

But the Argentine coach refused to be drawn on Pareja's comments.

"I am not going to give my opinion on what Oscar Pareja said in his press conference. I respect his opinion, but we have to look forward having won our third game in a row, so that is our focus".    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flower named Bangalore IPL coach after Hesson, Bangar exit
England and Japan sense World Cup chance as US falter, Germany flop
Alex Hales retires from international cricket
Fixtures for SAFF U16 & U19 tournaments revealed
West Indies stun India by four runs in first T20 International
Sheikh Kamal's 74th birth anniversary today
Norway out to put brakes on WC high-fliers Japan
Spain pursue World Cup history but Japan thrashing 'left a mark'


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft