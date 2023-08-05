Two poems by Faruk Nawaz  





My Akash, Akash of my heart,

Gem-jewel, little boy,

Before the three years have passed,

How you decepted suddenly?

Where did you go suddenly?

What huff you took in your heart,

Where you went naughty boy!



Where are you, in which land,

Where, in an unknown place-

Where strange; in which mountain,

Where are you far away?

You're the wealth of seven kings of mine;

The star of the eyes, emerald-pearl,

Where you disappeared,

Spreading around the luster?



Leaving father alone,

Emptying your mother's lap,

At the time of leaving,

Didn't kissed, waved your hand.



Your mom still looks through the

Window, hoping for you;

She calls, Come, Akash,

Come, my bird, come, sparrow.

Your father is eagerly waitng

And counts the time-

If suddenly Akash comes secretly

In the moonlighted night!



Didn't get grandpa's letter,

Didn't get granny's carees?

That's why You're lost,

Wrapped in a blanket of clouds!

Didn't take you to uncle's home,

That's why you got angry-

You're hiding in which unknown,

Strange little house?



I keep the door open

In hope of you late at night;

Come, Akash, come, my boy,

Come the bird of my life.



Oh Bird, Oh Jasmine

In the melody of breaking sleep,

Oh bird, don't sing,

Don't go making

The moringa leaves shaking;

My little boy is sleeping,

Don't you see?

For making a little sound

The sleep fairy will run-

The boy will wake up.



Oh rosebud, Oh tuberose,

Oh jasmine,

Don't bloom delighting the garden,

It's just evening!

Sweet smell will spread, when

The wind will be slowly blowing.

Singing the humming song,

The bumblebee will come-

The boy will wake up.





