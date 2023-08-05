Video
Home Literature

Bittersweet solitude

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 429
Tahsina Inam Trisha

So, you tell me about the eruptions!
Mount Fuji, Mauna Loa, Mount Etna
And talk about Mount Erebus?
I have seen the volcano inside me!
The vapor from the pot of boiling rice
I have seen the magma inside thee!
So, you tell me the story of the fire!
Baba Gurgur, Darvaza, Centralia
And fear the fire of the wildfire?
Fire is in my every vein, in my blood cells!
You planted the seeds of revenge in my cerebrum
I have been burning myself in those flames!
So, you tell me about love and hatred!
The fragrance of fresh roses, the Red poppies;
Or tell me the dreadful tales of loneliness?
I am lonely in a crowd of people!
And companionship is a bleeding wound
I have cast my anchor in the sea of desolation!
The poet is a student of Master's in ELT, Institute of Modern Language, Jagannath University


« PreviousNext »

