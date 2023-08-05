Bittersweet solitude





Mount Fuji, Mauna Loa, Mount Etna

And talk about Mount Erebus?

I have seen the volcano inside me!

The vapor from the pot of boiling rice

So, you tell me the story of the fire!

Baba Gurgur, Darvaza, Centralia

And fear the fire of the wildfire?

Fire is in my every vein, in my blood cells!

You planted the seeds of revenge in my cerebrum

I have been burning myself in those flames!

So, you tell me about love and hatred!

The fragrance of fresh roses, the Red poppies;

Or tell me the dreadful tales of loneliness?

I am lonely in a crowd of people!

And companionship is a bleeding wound

I have cast my anchor in the sea of desolation!

The poet is a student of Master's in ELT, Institute of Modern Language, Jagannath University



So, you tell me about the eruptions!Mount Fuji, Mauna Loa, Mount EtnaAnd talk about Mount Erebus?I have seen the volcano inside me!The vapor from the pot of boiling riceI have seen the magma inside thee!So, you tell me the story of the fire!Baba Gurgur, Darvaza, CentraliaAnd fear the fire of the wildfire?Fire is in my every vein, in my blood cells!You planted the seeds of revenge in my cerebrumI have been burning myself in those flames!So, you tell me about love and hatred!The fragrance of fresh roses, the Red poppies;Or tell me the dreadful tales of loneliness?I am lonely in a crowd of people!And companionship is a bleeding woundI have cast my anchor in the sea of desolation!The poet is a student of Master's in ELT, Institute of Modern Language, Jagannath University