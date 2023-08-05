

The Shrine of a Nirmanakaya



After a few more steps, I saw a man, wearing a white turban, sitting under a 'whatchamacallit' tree (I am always bad at identifying trees and flowers). He was sitting on a worn-out mat, clad in a neat white smock with a beaded garland around his neck. His eyes closed as if he were in a trance. An aura of tranquillity was being exuded from his face that was hard to ignore. Enthralled, I went on towards him and sat beside him without uttering a word. Slowly he opened his eyes and looked at me, and out of nowhere, he blurted, "Prisoner, prisoner" I was stupefied and turned my head back to see if there were any prisoners. Then he spoke again, "You. You are the prisoner. Why look somewhere else?" He then laughed out so loud that I was literally taken aback, but then I found a subtle innocence in his laughter, which piqued my curiosity even more.



"Why do you call me a prisoner? What do you mean?" I inquired, bewildered.

"You are the prisoner in your own jail, like a damned soul burning in his own hell," he responded, "The hell of desire, which is, of course, deadlier than fire. Hence, I can sense the constant restlessness within you."



His words resonated deep within me. It's true that I've been subservient to my instincts all throughout my life. It didn't matter how much I tried; in terms of controlling libidinal thoughts, I always proved a mess. The thought of women and sexuality lingered incessantly, unable to be shaken off.



"A woman's crotch is your birthplace, and that can be your dead end too. So, pull the reins in on your carnal thoughts lest you go berserk, my boy," he blurted once more as if he had sneaked into the depths of my mind.



"How can I overcome lust, then? How do I fight it?" A sudden question spilled out of my mouth almost involuntarily.



"Lust is a mighty warrior. Don't you fight it, my boy? As soon as you wage a war against it, you are defeated," he responded.



This particular witticism dragged me into a pensive mood. Trying to reflect on what he had just said, I threw out another question.



"What then am I supposed to do?"



"Deal with it. And be conscious of your feelings as soon as lust grabs a hold of you. Thus, gradually, you become the master, and desire becomes the slave," he proclaimed.



"Phooey! These mystics are too much to bear sometimes; search me! Why do they all have to talk from a common ground, in a vague manner?" I thought.



Observing my thoughts, he looked directly into my eyes and uttered, "Language is limited, but life, with all its complexities, is vast. Thus, the truth may sound banal, but what can be done? It is the truth, after all."



I didn't expect that much. It was a huge blow.



"How does this man always seem to read my mind?" I wondered.



"Embrace your desires," he continued, "But do not let them define you. Take a moment to ponder over your desire before acting instinctually. This one moment will make a huge difference. It is not about suppressing your natural inclinations, but rather finding balance and harmony within yourself. And, moreover, try to find solace in the pursuit of knowledge, compassion, and selfless love. It will help."



"Who are you? And where are you from?" At last, I managed to ask the obvious.



"I am a sheer mendicant. You see that shrine, boy? I live there. People call me Nasir Shah Fakir. Most of the time I sleep covering myself with a crimson wrapper," he said, gesturing to a nearby illuminated place where people were entering and leaving quietly. I looked at that place for a while and then shifted my gaze toward the sky. A flock of birds hovered above that place. The sun began to set, casting an ethereal glow over the tree.

"Can this be real?" I wondered, as the surreal encounter heightened.



Suddenly, he rose from the worn-out mat. "My time here is drawing to a close. A shrine dweller must not stay outside for long."



"But before I leave, I shall grant you a boon," he continued. "A worthwhile gift, May you become the puppeteer of your own desires."



He then put his index finger in between my eyebrows.



Suddenly everything got blurry, and a penetrating buzzing sound thwacked my eardrum. In an instant, the world around me turned a deep shade of red. I collapsed onto the very mat I had been sitting on.



I woke up to water splashes. Two unknown faces popped up.



"What happened to you, brother? Are you ok?" One of them asked me.



"Where is that white-turbaned man, the bearded guy with a beaded garland, Nasir Shah Fakir?" I inquired, my mind still clouded.



"Who?"



Nasir Shah Fakir! Do you know who Nasir Shah Fakir is? This area falls under his shrine. He was an 18th-century mystic, who died many years ago. In that shrine, there lays his grave," one of them explained.



My senses were numbed.



Then suddenly the other man said, "I heard legend has it that Baba Nasir Shah was a Nirmanakaya-a master who can manifest his physical body, anytime, anywhere. Time and space hold no sway over him. And I know a few people who claimed to have met Nasir Shah Baba!" With profound reverence, he gently clasped his hands together in a gesture of admiration.



"Nirmanakaya, Nirmanakaya." I uttered that word a few times, trying to memorize it by rote.



Darkness had already shrouded the sky like a canopy, embracing the characteristic silence of night. Those two strangers were still conversing under their breath as if they had been talking from the beginning of creation and would be talking till the apocalypse. The field crickets got into cahoots with their sharp screeching, aiming to cut the silent night in half. All of a sudden, everything within my vicinity simply vanished, and I discovered myself amid an illimitable meadow. This vista brought upon me a sense of serenity. I sat in the mud, relaxed, my eyes closed. My heart started to beat very slowly, maintaining a tempo equal to the circular motion of the earth. When I opened my eyes, night had already taken its leave. Just a few yards ahead, a young boy was running after a dragonfly. Somehow, that boy seemed very familiar to me. With close inspection, I was surprised to discover that the boy was none other than me, my younger self. The age when I had no instinctual compulsion, desire, only lived in the moment. The boy was ecstatic, and his happiness was so addictive that it managed to put a smile on my lips as well.



Utter innocence radiated from his face. I called out to the boy a few times.



"Shibu, Shibu..."



The boy looked back; locking his gaze with mine for a moment, then smiled and started chasing the dragonfly once again.



When I stepped off the bus, it was precisely 5 PM on my wristwatch. This unknown suburban area, where I had just set foot, was reverberating with quite a familiar vibration. The season-changing scent was in the air. I couldn't stop inhaling that fragrance into my lungs. Various sounds began to pierce my ears as I started walking down the streets. A fish vendor was skilfully putting over his sales pitch, and a van was collecting subscriptions for a local madrasa while playing a heart-touching song: "How long are you going to live here in this ephemeral world?" The procession of rickshaws and the jingling of their bells, along with the ragged beggars begging for alms-quite an orchestration!After a few more steps, I saw a man, wearing a white turban, sitting under a 'whatchamacallit' tree (I am always bad at identifying trees and flowers). He was sitting on a worn-out mat, clad in a neat white smock with a beaded garland around his neck. His eyes closed as if he were in a trance. An aura of tranquillity was being exuded from his face that was hard to ignore. Enthralled, I went on towards him and sat beside him without uttering a word. Slowly he opened his eyes and looked at me, and out of nowhere, he blurted, "Prisoner, prisoner" I was stupefied and turned my head back to see if there were any prisoners. Then he spoke again, "You. You are the prisoner. Why look somewhere else?" He then laughed out so loud that I was literally taken aback, but then I found a subtle innocence in his laughter, which piqued my curiosity even more."Why do you call me a prisoner? What do you mean?" I inquired, bewildered."You are the prisoner in your own jail, like a damned soul burning in his own hell," he responded, "The hell of desire, which is, of course, deadlier than fire. Hence, I can sense the constant restlessness within you."His words resonated deep within me. It's true that I've been subservient to my instincts all throughout my life. It didn't matter how much I tried; in terms of controlling libidinal thoughts, I always proved a mess. The thought of women and sexuality lingered incessantly, unable to be shaken off."A woman's crotch is your birthplace, and that can be your dead end too. So, pull the reins in on your carnal thoughts lest you go berserk, my boy," he blurted once more as if he had sneaked into the depths of my mind."How can I overcome lust, then? How do I fight it?" A sudden question spilled out of my mouth almost involuntarily."Lust is a mighty warrior. Don't you fight it, my boy? As soon as you wage a war against it, you are defeated," he responded.This particular witticism dragged me into a pensive mood. Trying to reflect on what he had just said, I threw out another question."What then am I supposed to do?""Deal with it. And be conscious of your feelings as soon as lust grabs a hold of you. Thus, gradually, you become the master, and desire becomes the slave," he proclaimed."Phooey! These mystics are too much to bear sometimes; search me! Why do they all have to talk from a common ground, in a vague manner?" I thought.Observing my thoughts, he looked directly into my eyes and uttered, "Language is limited, but life, with all its complexities, is vast. Thus, the truth may sound banal, but what can be done? It is the truth, after all."I didn't expect that much. It was a huge blow."How does this man always seem to read my mind?" I wondered."Embrace your desires," he continued, "But do not let them define you. Take a moment to ponder over your desire before acting instinctually. This one moment will make a huge difference. It is not about suppressing your natural inclinations, but rather finding balance and harmony within yourself. And, moreover, try to find solace in the pursuit of knowledge, compassion, and selfless love. It will help.""Who are you? And where are you from?" At last, I managed to ask the obvious."I am a sheer mendicant. You see that shrine, boy? I live there. People call me Nasir Shah Fakir. Most of the time I sleep covering myself with a crimson wrapper," he said, gesturing to a nearby illuminated place where people were entering and leaving quietly. I looked at that place for a while and then shifted my gaze toward the sky. A flock of birds hovered above that place. The sun began to set, casting an ethereal glow over the tree."Can this be real?" I wondered, as the surreal encounter heightened.Suddenly, he rose from the worn-out mat. "My time here is drawing to a close. A shrine dweller must not stay outside for long.""But before I leave, I shall grant you a boon," he continued. "A worthwhile gift, May you become the puppeteer of your own desires."He then put his index finger in between my eyebrows.Suddenly everything got blurry, and a penetrating buzzing sound thwacked my eardrum. In an instant, the world around me turned a deep shade of red. I collapsed onto the very mat I had been sitting on.I woke up to water splashes. Two unknown faces popped up."What happened to you, brother? Are you ok?" One of them asked me."Where is that white-turbaned man, the bearded guy with a beaded garland, Nasir Shah Fakir?" I inquired, my mind still clouded."Who?"Nasir Shah Fakir! Do you know who Nasir Shah Fakir is? This area falls under his shrine. He was an 18th-century mystic, who died many years ago. In that shrine, there lays his grave," one of them explained.My senses were numbed.Then suddenly the other man said, "I heard legend has it that Baba Nasir Shah was a Nirmanakaya-a master who can manifest his physical body, anytime, anywhere. Time and space hold no sway over him. And I know a few people who claimed to have met Nasir Shah Baba!" With profound reverence, he gently clasped his hands together in a gesture of admiration."Nirmanakaya, Nirmanakaya." I uttered that word a few times, trying to memorize it by rote.Darkness had already shrouded the sky like a canopy, embracing the characteristic silence of night. Those two strangers were still conversing under their breath as if they had been talking from the beginning of creation and would be talking till the apocalypse. The field crickets got into cahoots with their sharp screeching, aiming to cut the silent night in half. All of a sudden, everything within my vicinity simply vanished, and I discovered myself amid an illimitable meadow. This vista brought upon me a sense of serenity. I sat in the mud, relaxed, my eyes closed. My heart started to beat very slowly, maintaining a tempo equal to the circular motion of the earth. When I opened my eyes, night had already taken its leave. Just a few yards ahead, a young boy was running after a dragonfly. Somehow, that boy seemed very familiar to me. With close inspection, I was surprised to discover that the boy was none other than me, my younger self. The age when I had no instinctual compulsion, desire, only lived in the moment. The boy was ecstatic, and his happiness was so addictive that it managed to put a smile on my lips as well.Utter innocence radiated from his face. I called out to the boy a few times."Shibu, Shibu..."The boy looked back; locking his gaze with mine for a moment, then smiled and started chasing the dragonfly once again.