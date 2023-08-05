

Veronika Decides to Die



Every day is a precious gift, filled with countless surprises from the divine. Amidst the chaos of our daily lives, we often forget this beautiful truth. We become entangled in the never-ending cycle of existence, losing sight of our unique selves.



Time passes, and we find ourselves trapped in monotonous routines, feeling as if escape is impossible. We forget about the preciousness of each day, about our own individual essence. This is the forgotten state in which Veronika finds herself in Paulo Coelho's "Veronika Decides to Die." It is why she reaches the decision to end her own life without hesitation, meticulously planning her escape with a handful of sleeping pills.

The novel unfolds at this climactic and gripping moment. However, the story takes a thrilling twist when Veronika survives the overdose of sleeping pills but learns that it has caused irreversible damage to her heart, leaving her with only a few weeks to live. Thus, begins her seemingly interminable waiting period for the inevitable end. Veronika becomes akin to a prisoner in a condemned cell, anticipating the arrival of her own death sentence. Yet, during this period of anticipation, she discovers an entirely new perspective on death. The woman who once sought death now approaches life in a completely different manner.



Life grants her an unexpected opportunity to reconsider her remaining days, to rediscover herself in a whole new light.



She spends her final days in a mental institution called Villet, located in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. These remaining days mark a period of self-discovery and rediscovery for her. Through Veronika's perspective, readers also gain a new understanding of themselves. They may find gratitude for the blessings in their own lives. Paulo Coelho's enchanting storytelling skillfully merges spirituality and psychology, leaving readers captivated. They become fully immersed in each moment of Veronika's life. Coelho provides a lucid explanation of the workings of reverse psychology through the character of Dr. Igor. Coelho writes,"Dr. Igor pondered the arguments long and hard and decided that it didn't really matter. She would consider each day a miracle-which indeed it is, when you consider the number of unexpected things that could happen in each second of our fragile existences."



As the story unfolds, readers are plagued with a recurring question: "What will Veronika do next?"Inspired by Ulysses, the aging king from Alfred Tennyson's poem, Veronika resolves to embrace everyounce of life remaining to her. However, she also introduces the readers to Mari and Eduard, twoindividuals who unknowingly bring purpose and depth to her brief stay at Villet. With the arrival ofEduard, Veronika's life takes an unexpected turn, steering her onto a new path.



Coelho's writing style seamlessly blends simplicity and profundity, enabling the true essence of Veronika's journey to radiate with crystal-clear clarity and emotional resonance. This novel follows suit, ensnaring readers within the enchanting grasp of Coelho's words. Each turning point in the story holds the power to mesmerize readers, capturing their attention time and again. Veronika, serving as Coelho's eloquent mouthpiece, adds an incredible dimension to the narrative, allowing readers to delve deeper into the story's complexities. To uncover the intricacies of Veronika's fate, readers must embark on this mysterious journey alongside her, becoming her steadfast companions.



This book possesses a remarkable quality in its compassionate and delicate exploration of mental health issues. Coelho fearlessly delves into the complex struggles of depression, providing profound insights into the internal conflicts individuals endure. Veronika's journey compels readers to examine societal norms and expectations, inviting introspection into their own lives and choices. Through her experiences, readers are prompted to reevaluate their perspectives and contemplate the true meaning of fulfillment.



The characters within the novel are intricately crafted, each patient serving as a unique embodiment of a different aspect of society. Their interactions and conversations are deeply reflective, offering profound contemplations on the human experience. Coelho's exploration of the purpose of life and the quest for happiness prompts readers to deeply ponder their own existence and the choices they make. Through the pages of this novel, readers are encouraged to examine their own paths and consider what truly brings meaning and fulfillment to their lives.



Within the pages of "Veronika Decides to Die," despite the weightiness of its themes, a powerful undercurrent of hope and resilience permeates. The book conveys a profound message: even inthe depths of despair, redemption and self-discovery remain within reach. It reminds readers that there is light to be found even in the darkest moments, and that the human spirit possesses an indomitable strength to overcome adversity.



In conclusion, "Veronika Decides to Die" is an introspective novel that prompts readers to reflect on their own lives, question societal expectations, and contemplate the path to happiness. While not without its imperfections, the book's underlying message of hope and self-discovery strikes a chord, making it a compelling choice for those interested in delving into themes of mental health and individual transformation.



Azimur Rashid Kanak is a teacher and a journalist

Reviewed by Azimur Rashid Kanak



