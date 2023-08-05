Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 August, 2023, 5:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Tips to rain-proof your makeup this monsoon

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Womens Own Desk

Tips to rain-proof your makeup this monsoon

Tips to rain-proof your makeup this monsoon

Monsoon season requires special makeup otherwise, the humidity can quickly ruin your look. It can smudge lip color, ruin mascara, and leave your skin looking patchy. To prevent this, we share a few makeup tips for the perfect rainy-day makeup. These ultimate melt-proof makeup tips so that your masterpiece lasts all day long even during the rains.

Cream-based products
In case you are using cream-based products, it is important to remember that you have to use minimum products on rainy days. Due to the intense humidity, also make sure if you are using cream products, you need to blend it well and set it with a powder product so that it doesn't move. Moreover, this will help you to attain a matte, velvety finish to the skin, providing an 'airbrush' effect'.
Use setting powder
Dedicating a few moments to dusting on setting powder can make all the difference in the longevity of your makeup look. Make sure to set your makeup well with a good setting powder. It will allow the makeup to stay for longer. Use a big brush to evenly distribute a little amount of powder over your face and neck to seal the makeup.

Embrace bold, happy colour lipsticks
That a woman loves her lipsticks is no secret. It wouldn't be a surprise if you own several lipsticks in seemingly similar shades. But there is just something about bold lip colours that women absolutely love, especially during the monsoons."
 
Additionally, keep it simple, take care of your skin, always wash your hands, cleanse your face, keep it super hygienic because there are germs around, it's humid; you tend to sweat a lot. So, keep it really simple, use minimum products, don't do too much foundation, just keep it really light and breathable.

You are going to be faced with the trifecta of make-up-melting powers this season-heat, humidity and rain. While it may not be the wisest idea to step out with layers of make-up and succumbing to nature's tantrums, going completely barefaced isn't an option either.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tips to rain-proof your makeup this monsoon
AI could halve time reading breast cancer scans, study suggests
Sadia to participate in UK’s largest festival of contemporary visual art
Ensuring maternal nutrition crucial to reduce malnutrition of Children: experts
UNDP and SME Foundation sign MoU to boost entrepreneurship in Bangladesh
Govt works for women’s safety, freedom: Indira
Climate change impact on urban women in Bangladesh
Marufa Haque Mouli honored in US


Latest News
Housewife electrocuted in Rajshahi
BGB seize 2.19 kg heroin in Cox’s Bazar
Cyberattack forces US hospital closures
505 road accidents in July, highest in motorcycle
PM urges private sector to patronise sports and culture
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
US envoy Haas visits Kumudini Complex in Mirzapur
Sea ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Heat, wildfires and floods make summer of 2023
Residents asked to move, vehicular movement on Kaptai Lake suspended
Most Read News
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Juventus down Madrid
Former MP Panna Kaiser passes away
Govt issues alert over cyber attack likely on Aug 15
Being failed to rape sister-in-law, man hacks two children to death
Bangladesh’s amended labor law focuses on OHS provisions
Man held with 2,400 yaba pills at Dhaka airport
Incessant rain triggers landslide, disrupts communication in Ctg
Six held for raping woman after tying up her husband in Tangail
BNP leader Salauddin, 5 others sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft