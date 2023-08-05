Video
AI could halve time reading breast cancer scans, study suggests

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

PARIS, Aug 2:  Artificial intelligence could help almost halve the workload of radiologists when it comes to searching routine scans for signs of breast cancer, a large Swedish study suggested on Wednesday.

The interim results of the trial were hailed as promising, but the authors cautioned that more research was needed before AI can be used to screen for breast cancer on a wider scale. While increasingly convincing chatbots such as ChatGPT have driven speculation about the future potential applications of AI, one area in which the technology has already shown proficiency is in reading medical scans.

With many countries suffering from a shortage of radiologists, there are hopes that AI could make the time-consuming job of analysing routine scans quicker and more accurate.

This could have a particularly large impact for breast cancer. More than 2.3 million women were diagnosed with the cancer in 2020 alone, according to the World Health Organization, and it caused 685,000 deaths.

Regular screening is vital to identifying early signs of cancer. In Europe, women aged 50 to 69 are advised to get a mammogram every two years, with the resulting scan analysed by two radiologists.

The study in Sweden involved the scans of 80,000 women who had mammograms at four sites in southwest Sweden between April 2021 and July last year.    �AFP


