Govt works for women’s safety, freedom: Indira

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira said the government has been working for ensuring women's security and freedom.

"Scooters will ensure women's safety and freedom of movement," she said while handing over scooters and cheques to Joyeeta women entrepreneurs at RAPA Plaza in the city recently.

Indira handed over five TVS scooters worth of Taka 7.45 lakh under the soft loan scheme to five women.

Meanwhile, she also distributed SME loan cheques of total Taka 11,30,80,000 to 75 women entrepreneurs of Joyeeta Foundation.

Bangladesh is a role model in the world for women's empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she said adding that the women empowerment has taken forward further through the distribution of scooters among the women entrepreneurs.

She said the Revolving Capital Support Fund for Women Entrepreneurs of the Joyeeta Foundation was created with the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will enhance women's security and freedom.

She hoped that they will invest money in business and guide themselves and other women to become self-reliant by managing own business efficiently.

Chaired by Managing Director of Joyeeta Foundation Afroza Khan, the function was addressed, among others, by Secretary of the Ministry Nazma Mobarek, Managing Director of TVS Auto Bangladesh J Ekram Hossain and Head of SME section of the City Bank Ltd Kamrul Hasan Mehdi.

Project Director of Joyeeta Tower Construction Project Md Shahidul Islam, officials concerned and other women entrepreneurs were present at that time.

Nazma Mobarek said that the government has taken various initiatives to build the economic capacity of women entrepreneurs.
She appreciated the role of Joyeeta Foundation for supporting the women entrepreneurs at every stage from production to product sales.    �BSS


