A serene nature resort close to Dhaka

This resort provides a distinctive fusion of luxury and nature, where you may have a pampering experience while being surrounded by the beautiful nature of the island. Explore the rich greenery and stunning scenery that define NS Island Resort to immerse yourself in the lap of nature. The resort is well-placed on the banks of a serene river, providing breathtaking views and a sense of tranquility that is difficult to find elsewhere.

The accommodations at NS Island Resort have been designed to effectively integrate with the surrounding landscape, achieving a perfect balance between luxury and nature's beauty. Each eco-friendly fire camp or tent at the resort has been carefully built to have the least possible adverse effects on the environment while still providing the utmost luxury. Let the awakening sound of birds chirping and the soft rustle of leaves awaken your senses, and allow the revitalizing wind to do the same. It offers a range of luxurious tents and a variety of other amenities to ensure a memorable stay for every guest. Very soon the resort authority is going to open following facilities: Deluxe Rooms, Suites, Cottage Rooms, Gym, Spa and Wellness Centre and Biggest swimming pool of Bangladesh.

Dining: Indulge your taste buds at on-site café, juice bar and restaurant of NS Island Resort, where they serve a range of international and local cuisines prepared by experienced and skilled chefs. Experience fine dining with scenic river views, relish in delicious seafood delicacies, and savour a variety of culinary delights inspired by the flavours of Bangladesh.

Outdoor Activities: NS Island Resort provides a range of outdoor activities to immerse guests in the beauty of nature. Fishing and swimming at pond, playing football or cricket at playground, arranging picnic or study tour at picnic spot, taking a boat ride along the river, explore the lush greenery through guided nature walks, or engage in adventurous activities like cycling. Embrace the tranquillity and serenity that surrounds the resort.



Whether you're planning a corporate event, a wedding, a birthday party or a special celebration, NS Island Resort offers flexible event spaces to cater to your needs.



NS Island Resort treats your taste buds to a unique gastronomic experience. Their riverside restaurant offers an excellent range of meals created with fresh fish that has just been caught and organic produce that has been grown nearby. NS Island has been offering its customers an affordable price without compromising the 5-star standard of service, they believe in offering their guests an array of activities that allow them to fully immerse themselves in nature. Activists include boating, fishing, cycling, camping, and so on.

It is not just a place to escape the chaos of city life; it's a destination that promotes sustainable tourism and eco-conscious practices. We take pride in preserving the natural beauty of the island and strive to create an environment where guests can connect with nature in a responsible and meaningful way. NS Island Resort aims to provide a seamless blend of luxury, nature, and impeccable service. Each & every outlet and facility is designed to create an unforgettable experience for guests, allowing them to immerse themselves in the tranquillity and beauty of Bangladesh's only island resort.



