Masala Red Tea

* Water 3 cups

* Lemon peel 1 tsp

* chopped ginger 1 tsp

* Clove 3 pcs

* Cinnamon small 3 pcs

* Tea leaves 1/2 tsp

* 4-5 drops of lemon juice

* Sugar 1 tsp (to taste)



Method:

Bring pan, with all ingredients added, to the boil and then allow to simmer for 20 minutes. It's ready to drink. Strain with a tea strainer and enjoy immediately.



