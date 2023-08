Ginger Honey Tea

* Fresh Ginger

* Water

* Honey



1. Making ginger tea is as simple as taking a bit of chopped ginger and boiling it in water. From there, allow it to cool and store it in your refrigerator.



2. When ready to use, heat it up and add some honey. I don't add honey until I am ready to serve.



