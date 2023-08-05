Jamdani exhibition revives old glory

Video
Saturday, 5 August, 2023
Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 5 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

The century old Jamdani, a pride of Bangladesh, draws world attention by putting itself on display at the Chitrashala, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy recently.

The show presents a collection of sustainably-produced, handspun Jamdani saris featuring high thread counts with naturally dyed yarns, and each boasting some fine, vintage threadwork.

The exotic and glamorous fabric of Jamdani was once majestic for its exquisite weaving process. The exhibition would surely surprise many of the native as well as foreign audience and wonder how the delicate weaving on thin soft fabric could be produced.

The show is funded by Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and implemented by Sheva Nari O Shishu Kallyan Kendra in collaboration with the National Crafts Council of Bangladesh (NCCB).

The highlights of the show are two saris, both over 150 years old -- the pieces are worn out and tainted yet the small border or fita paar of one is visible, as is the intricate paisley design on the border of the other.

Both saris have been loaned for display from Darshan Mekani Shah, owner of the Weavers Studio, Kolkata, India.

Jamdani was once known as Dhakai during the Mughal emperor and only the royal families could afford the fabric for making attire.

The proud heritage of Jamdani weaving in Bangladesh demonstrates the outstanding skills and the artistic finesse of our weavers. Jamdani is a fine muslin textile of Bengal, produced for centuries in Bangladesh. The historic production of Jamdani was patronized by imperial warrants of the Mughal emperors.

Under the British colonialism, the Jamdani and muslin industries rapidly declined due to colonial import policies favoring industrially manufactured textiles. In more recent years, the production of Jamdani has witnessed a revival in Bangladesh. Jamdani is typically woven using a mixture of selected categories of cotton and gold thread.


