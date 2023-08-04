Video
New HC bench asked to settle rule on Yunus's indictment

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The Appellate Division has asked a new High Court bench to hear the rule that questioned why the indictment of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and three others in a case over violating labour laws should not be declared illegal.

A six-member panel of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, delivered the order following a petition filed by the state on Thursday.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das issued the rule on Jul 23. The court has asked the bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader to settle the rule by next two weeks.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during the hearing while Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun stood for Yunus. Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan was also present in the court.

Dhaka Labour Court's Judge Begum Sheikh Marina Sultana ordered the trial of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and three others after framing charges in the case on Jun 6.

Yunus filed a petition to the HC challenging the validity of the order on Jun 21, seeking dismissal of the indictment order.

On Sept 9, 2021, Yunus and three others were named in a case filed against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments. �bdnews24.com



