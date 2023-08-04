New HC bench asked to settle rule on Yunus's indictment







A six-member panel of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, delivered the order following a petition filed by the state on Thursday.



The HC bench of Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das issued the rule on Jul 23. The court has asked the bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader to settle the rule by next two weeks.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during the hearing while Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun stood for Yunus. Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan was also present in the court.



Dhaka Labour Court's Judge Begum Sheikh Marina Sultana ordered the trial of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and three others after framing charges in the case on Jun 6.



Yunus filed a petition to the HC challenging the validity of the order on Jun 21, seeking dismissal of the indictment order.



