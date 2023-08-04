Video
Friday, 4 August, 2023
Front Page

PM to attend BRICS Summit in SA Aug 22-24

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa from August 22-24, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received invitation from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, to attend the summit, Foreign Ministry spokes-person Seheli Sabrin told reporters at weekly press briefing.

The summit will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng, said Seheli Sabrin.

Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will attend the summit.

It will be the first BRICS Summit since COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global crisis.

BRICS leaders will discuss BRICS Business Forum and engage with the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council and other mechanisms.

"We cannot confirm about meetings on the sidelines. We will let you know once those are confirmed," said Seheli Sabrin, asked whether Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet Chinese President on the sidelines of the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Summit.

Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, according to the hosts.

Usually, PM Sheikh Hasina holds meetings with her counterparts on the sidelines of any summit or conference, said Sabrin.
 
In due course, a comprehensive statement will be made on the substantive issues to be covered by the summit and other related foreign policy matters, she said.

South Africa will continue its outreach to leaders of Africa and the global South and hold a BRICS Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue during the  Summit, she added.



