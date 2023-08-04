AL under no foreign pressure before polls, says Gen Secy Quader

Video
Friday, 4 August, 2023
Home Front Page

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Roads Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said his party and government are not feeling any pressure from foreigners ahead of the 12th general elections. However, Awami League 'is feeling the pressure of its own conscience,' he observed.

The AL General Secretary made these remarks while exchanging views with journalists after a meeting with the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas at the central office of the party at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

In response to a question, Obaidul Quader said, "Why should we feel pressure?" Free and fair elections are our commitment. There is no pressure. If you say pressure, then it is the pressure of our conscience to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election."

He said, "We have various businesses with America and friendly relations between our two countries. The American Ambassador came to our party office. They have never visited our office before."

Quader said, "We have discussed the next general election. We always say our views regarding the election. Whoever we talk to, our commitment and statement is one. It is very clear. We want peaceful elections. We want free and fair elections. We are talking to everyone. This is our commitment to the people of the country."

Quader said democracy is the golden achievement of Awami League's long movement.

"An independent Election Commission has been formed in Bangladesh by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It is our sacred duty to protect democracy. We are fulfilling this responsibility," the AL leader asserted.

Obaidul Quader said, "We did not talk about any complaint. Peter Haas told us his thoughts and we spoke our views. During his talks the US ambassador did not mention anything like Caretaker Government, dissolution of parliament, resignation of the Prime Minister. We talked about free, fair and peaceful elections."

He also said that no advice was given by the US envoy and there was no talk about dialogue between political parties.

Earlier, Obaidul Quader reached the party's central office around 10:30 am to meet with Peter Haas. A quarter of an hour later, US Ambassador Peter Haas arrived.


