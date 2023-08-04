Video
Friday, 4 August, 2023
Build skilled tech-savvy manpower: PM to Smart BD Task Force

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday directed the Smart Bangladesh Task Force to work for building skilled and tech-savvy manpower in a bid to turn the country into a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"What is most important to us today is --building skilled manpower and finalising what to do to spread the use of technology widely," she said at the first meeting of the Smart Bangladesh Task Force, held at the Prime Minister's Office here.

The premier said digital devices are opening new doors before the people. "That's why we have to develop suitable skilled manpower," she said.

"The new generation has to be developed with education and technology. They will have to be prepared for Smart Bangladesh," she added.

Hasina said citizens of the country have to be prepared for the Smart Bangladesh so that all people can know how to use digital devices and artificial intelligence.

She put emphasis on proper planning alongside motivating the people of the country towards materialising the vision of Smart Bangladesh.

"We should create the opportunities to flourish the creativity of people, their thinking, and the idea of moving forward," she said.

Noting that building skilled manpower is the most important aspect of a Smart Bangladesh, the premier said that it's necessary to spread the use of digital devices and information technology more widely.

"We've to be prepared from now on to materialise Smart Bangladesh. We've to take decisions about what to do step by step," she said.

She laid emphasis on learning the languages of different countries, increasing the quality of education and subject-based studies as well as skills development.

She added that there will be no poverty in Smart Bangladesh, where people will live a better and more prosperous life. "It is our aim to improve people's quality of life by developing the power of innovation in Smart Bangladesh," said the PM.    �UNB


