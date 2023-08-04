Video
US has no position on caretaker govt: Haas

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas on Thursday said the US supports only the democratic process and not any particular political party in Bangladesh.

He said this after a meeting with a delegation of the ruling Awami League (AL) at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue party office in the capital.

Peter Haas said, "The US does not support any particular party. We support the democratic process, which will allow the people of Bangladesh to elect the next government."

He said, "According to US policy, we support free, fair and peaceful elections. Where there will be no violence from any side. We believe everyone has a role to play in free, fair and peaceful elections. Government, media, political parties, judiciary, civil society, security forces-everyone has a role to play."

Replying to a question about the position of the United States regarding the caretaker government, Peter said, "The United States has no position in this regard. It is a matter of political parties. We are only interested in free, fair and peaceful and violence free elections."

He also said that he had this meeting with Awami League today (Thursday) as a part of the regular meeting with various political parties, representatives of civil society, law enforcement officials in Bangladesh.

Earlier, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Presidium Member Faruk Khan, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Salim Mahmud and Central Executive Member Mohammad Ali Arafat came to AL central office at 10:30am to sit with Peter Haas.

Later, at around 11:10am, the US Ambassador Peter Haas reached there with a senior official of his embassy to attend the meeting with Awami League leaders.


