BD polls would be peaceful, hopes India







At the weekly media briefing, he said the people of Bangladesh will decide how elections will be held there but he declined to comment on the issue of holding the polls under a caretaker government.



"The whole world may comment on it but India is India and we have a very special relationship with Bangladesh.

What happens in Bangladesh, we are very involved in it as it impacts us. � The election and the democratic process have to be held as per how Bangladesh people determine it," Bagchi said.



This was for the first time that India officially commented on Bangladesh's coming general election.

He was asked about how India sees other countries' comments on Bangladesh's coming polls.



"Look, I think there are multiple activities going on, people are perhaps commenting on them," he said replying to a question referring to the comments made by some countries ahead of the Bangladesh election.



He said "Of course, we are closely monitoring. We have a High Commission there�..We hope that there is peace and no violence and the elections are held as per plans."



"On the issue of caretaker government and all, I certainly don't have any comment on it," he said.



