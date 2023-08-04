Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD polls would be peaceful, hopes India

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Diplomatic Correspondent

India expressed the hope that the next general  election in Bangladesh would be  held in a planned and peaceful manner, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

At the weekly media briefing, he said the people of Bangladesh will decide how elections will be held there but he declined to comment on the issue of holding the polls under a caretaker government.

"The whole world may comment on it but India is India and we have a very special relationship with Bangladesh.

What happens in Bangladesh, we are very involved in it as it impacts us. � The election and the democratic process have to be held as per how Bangladesh people determine it," Bagchi said.

This was for the first time that India officially commented on Bangladesh's coming general election.
He was asked about how India sees other countries' comments on Bangladesh's coming polls.

"Look, I think there are multiple activities going on, people are perhaps commenting on them," he said  replying to a question referring to the comments made by some countries ahead of the Bangladesh election.

He said "Of course, we are closely monitoring. We have a High Commission there�..We hope that there is peace and no violence and the elections are held as per plans."

"On the issue of caretaker government and all, I certainly don't have any comment on it," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM to attend BRICS Summit in SA Aug 22-24
AL under no foreign pressure before polls, says Gen Secy Quader
Build skilled tech-savvy manpower: PM to Smart BD Task Force
US has no position on caretaker govt: Haas
BD polls would be peaceful, hopes India
BD hopes Teesta water sharing issue would be resolved soon
Govt committed to hold free, fair polls: Anisul
MP's detention in Oman embarrassing for BD: MoFA  


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 77 more Covid-19 cases
Bangladesh polls process to be decided by Bangladeshis: New Delhi
Tamim quits ODI captaincy
Pranta's mother seeks maximum punishment of killers of her son
Ex-chairman, his associates arrested for killing wife
India's Parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign Ministry
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for 'observation': source
Russia says downed seven drones near Moscow
Nur discharged forcibly from Universal Medical after Fakhrul's visit
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul
Most Read News
Mahbub receives bestseller award
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Hearing on plea to ban Jamaat's political activities on Aug 10
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
SC bar secretary office vandalised as lawyers scuffle
Canada's Trudeau announces separation from wife
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign
41st BCS results published
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Not any political party, US supports democratic process: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft