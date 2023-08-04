BD hopes Teesta water sharing issue would be resolved soon







Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said at the weekly media briefing, "Indian parliamentary standing committee's recommendation made Bangladesh optimistic that the Teesta water sharing issue would be resolved soon."



The Indian parliamentary standing committee recently recommended to resolve the long-pending Teesta River water-sharing issue with Bangladesh "at the earliest" for improving bilateral ties and "initiating meaningful dialogues" to this end.

According to the Indian media reports, the Parliamentary Committee, in its report submitted to parliament asked the Indian External Affairs Ministry "to initiate meaningful dialogues with Bangladesh on a regular basis to arrive at a consensus on the Teesta matter and the progress/outcome may be informed to the committee."



Quoting the report, Sabrin said "This recommendation is significant since the standing committee comprises of MPs of all the political parties including BJP, Congress and Trinomul Congress."



"It raised hope," she added.



Replying to another question, she said Bangladesh did not get any reply of the note verbal sent to India seeking information over media reports on West Bengal digging two more canals to use Teesta waters.



The Telegraph of Kolkata in March ran a report saying the West Bengal Irrigation Department took possession of around 1,000 acres of land to dig two more canals under the Teesta Barrage Project to divert water for agricultural purposes.



The move will help bring more crop land under irrigation in Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts but may upset Bangladesh where the Teesta flows from north Bengal, it added.



Teesta water is crucial for irrigation in the northern part of Bangladesh, it is the lifeline and backbone of economy and livelihood of millions of people in northern part of Bangladesh.



Bangladesh has been waiting since 2011 to sign the Teesta water sharing treaty.



However, it could not be signed in 2011 due to opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



