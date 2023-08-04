Govt committed to hold free, fair polls: Anisul







He said, "Our focus remains on the elections. We are committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election as promised by Sheikh Hasina's government,"



"We discussed Bangladesh's development, for which Sarah Cooke underscored her commitment," he added.

"I came to Bangladesh at a very interesting time," Sarah Cooke was quoted by the Law Minister as saying.



In response to a question whether there was any discussion with the high commissioner concerning Tarique Rahman's sentence and his repatriation, the Minister clarified, "No such discussion took place."



Highlighting the significant influence of British law on the legal infrastructure of Bangladesh, Anisul Huq said they discussed the recent advancements in the field of law and explored avenues for further enhancement.



