Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:14 AM
MP's detention in Oman embarrassing for BD: MoFA  

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Diplomatic Correspondent

Detention of  Khadizatul Anwar Soni,MP, in Oman for holding a political meeting without prior permission is an embarrassment for Bangladesh, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"We expect that expatriates will uphold local laws and regulations, especially during visits by high-level delegations from Bangladesh, to avoid encountering such uncomfortable situations.

Such incidents are not only embarrassing for expatriate Bangladeshis but also reflect negatively on the government," Seheli Sabrin, Spokesperson of  Foreign Ministry said at weekly media briefing.

However, the seventeen Bangladeshi citizens including Khadizatul Anwar, MP, have been released from police custody in Oman, she said.

"No one is in police custody at this moment. All 17 individuals have been released," she said adding that they were detained as no prior permission was taken to hold a meeting.

The Bangladesh Mission in Oman took instant steps following the detention and they were released after a discussion between the two sides. In Oman, to hold meetings, permission is required, she said.  

"The meeting was held at Haffa House Hotel in Muscat on Tuesday," she said.   

Khadizatul Anwar is  MP from a reserved seat in Chattogram. She took oath as an MP on February 20, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Rafiqul Anwar, who was an MP from Fatikchhari, Chattogram.



