Teesta Master Plan to see light of the day in 2 months







However, though the Prime Minister hasn't given any announcement in this regard in the Wednesday's public rally, her adviser and Awami League's Chief Election Coordinator Kabir Bin Anwar on Thursday assured the leaders of Teesta Banchao Nadi Banchao Sangram Parishad (TBNBSP) that the implementation of the construction work of Teesta Master-Plan Project would be started within the next two months.



In a statement issued on Thursday, TBNBSP President Nazrul Islam Haqqani and General Secretary Shafiar Rahman made the disclosure and congratulated the Prime Minister on behalf of millions of people of the Teesta basin and announced a seven-day gratitude and festive programme.

However, AL's Chief Election Coordinator Kabir Bin Anwar couldn't be reached when contacted over phone on Thursday.



In the statement, which was also published in the Facebook wall of Shahfiar Rahman, the TBNBSP leaders expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulating and thanking her for announcing the implementation of long-cherished Teesta Master Plan.



The joint statement said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the implementation of Teesta Master Plan in a clear manner overcoming a mountain of obstacles in the divisional grand public rally of millions of people at Rangpur Zilla School ground on Wednesday afternoon.



"With this historic declaration by the Prime Minister, the official programme for realization of the Teesta Master Plan, a dream journey of millions of people in the northern districts affected by hundreds of deprivations, has been initiated," the statement read.



The TBNBSP is evaluating the Prime Minister's announcement as a very clear and positive assertion. Top officials have already started implementation of Teesta Master Plan with the official announcement of the Prime Minister.



"Within the next two months, implementation of the Teesta Master Plan will be inaugurated which has already been confirmed by Prime Minister's Political Adviser Kabir Bin Anwar," the statement mentioned.



The leaders said, "Our slogan was 'Teesta Master Plan: The dream of crore of people which has been woven by Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. In its implementation, we have only faith on her."



The demand was to begin the implementation of Teesta Master Plan with our own money like the Padma Bridge to change the life, livelihoods and fortune of over one crore people. Sheikh Hasina's statement clearly reflected the demand in the declaration for implementation of the Master Plan.



The Prime Minister has basically announced Teesta Master Plan's implementation with own funding. Millions of people of the Teesta basin who have woven the dream are grateful to the Prime Minister for making the historic announcement.



"Now, we want the work to be started by inaugurating this project as soon as possible by allocating money in the ECNEC meeting. People of Teesta basin are waiting for inauguration of the Teesta Master Plan by the honourable Prime Minister," the statement said.



They said, "We have announced the seven-day programme alongside the banks of the Teesta to express gratitude, gratefulness and greetings to the Prime Minister on behalf of inhabitants of the river banks."



The programme includes offering special doa and munajat after the Juma prayers on Friday on both banks of the Teesta river and every mosque in the region.



"From Saturday to Thursday, Ananda Shobhayatra, Ananda Adda and Universal Ananda Solidarity Meetings will be arranged in all localities of all upazilas on the two banks of the Teesta in greater Rangpur," the statement said.



The TBNBSP leaders in the statement have requested leaders and workers of the organisation at all levels, well wishers and people from all walks of life of the Teesta basin to attend the programme.



Meanwhile, a section of people have been criticizing on social media for not giving any clear announcement and expressed their frustrations claiming that 'the Prime Minister has broken the heart of the people.'



Fakhrul Anam Benzu, President of Rangpur Mahanagar Sushasanoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan), said, "The 27 works inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister are part of the government's routine work. Besides, the rest of the 5 works which she laid the foundation stones of are ongoing. For example, the work of Novotheater is ongoing."



He also said that if we talk about the SDGs, the most important thing is to build a smart Bangladesh by 2041 and become a role model among South Asian countries. Bangladesh has now entered the nuclear era as the 35th country in the world through the Ruppur nuclear power station.



Benju also said, 'Now the question is what resources are there in Rangpur? First of all we have a coal mine, hard rock, hearthstone. International quality potatoes are produced in Rangpur. Which is directly exported from here. There are plenty of bananas here. Haribhanga mango is here. The latest discovery is that an iron mine has been found in Dinajpur's Parbatipur area and Chirirbandar area. The trial excavation of which has started. Despite having so many resources in Rangpur, Rangpur has not yet reached the highway of development. '



He also said, "Rangpur doesn't have manga, but there is poverty." But Rangpur is far ahead in the poverty index. To reduce it, bring it to the target of 24 or below in the government. If I have to go to that place, I must go to production. Earlier it was said that there is no sea port or airport here. But now that Syedpur has become an international standard airport.



Freedom fighter Akbar Hossain, Rangpur district Commander of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, quoted the Prime Minister as having said cargo planes and passenger aircraft from Nepal, Bhutan and India will land here.



Now that there is an international standard airport, we can invite Nepal and Bhutan along with the Seven Sisters to become an economic zone. It is very necessary to upgrade Rangpur Medical College Hospital to 2,000-bed hospital. Because people from outside the district also come here for treatment.



Rangpur district BNP convener Saiful Islam said, "We have noticed that Rangpur's development has not been developed in Rangpur unlike the development that has taken place all over Bangladesh." We believed that this neglected population of Rangpur would get employment, productivity would increase. There will be development in all political and social spheres. But nothing happened.



Begum Rokeya University's accounting and information system department teacher Umar Farooq said, "Two crore people of Rangpur division expected the Prime Minister to create employment. The demand for the lives of the people of this region was the Teesta Master Plan. She only promised that, but did not say anything about the date and when the inauguration would take place. Another look should have been given to the health sector here, but there was no promising feedback. Which is really disappointing.



However, the River TBNBSP is floating in praise. President of the Parishad, Adyaks Nazrul Islam Haqqani said, "Since the Prime Minister has said it herself, we will also do the Teesta Master Plan." We took her words positively. So we have arranged for 7 days of fun in Teesta side area.



