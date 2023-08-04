HC to hear rule on ban of Tarique's speech







The matter was presented on Thursday before the High Court Division Bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Khairul Alam.



On January 6, 2015, Advocate Nasreen Siddiki Lina filed the writ.

Addressing the Information Secretary, the writ sought instructions to take necessary measures not to publish, broadcast, screen, and reproduce any statement of Tarique Rahman in any newspaper, electronic media, social media or any other electronic device or media.



It is said in the writ that statements given by Tarique is illegal and contradictory to the provisions of the constitution and thus his speech should not be published publicly as he is a fugitive convict.



In the rule, it has been asked why the defendants will not be directed to take necessary steps to prohibit publication and broadcasting of Tarique Rahman's speech.



Information Secretary, Home Secretary, Law Secretary, Foreign Secretary, IGP, Director General of BTV and Chairman of BTRC have been asked to respond to the rule. �BSS



