Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC to hear rule on ban of Tarique's speech

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

The High Court has taken initiatives to hear the rule issued regarding banning the publication and broadcasting of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speech in media, as he is a fugitive convict.

The matter was presented on Thursday before the High Court Division Bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Khairul Alam.

On January 6, 2015, Advocate Nasreen Siddiki Lina filed the writ.

Addressing the Information Secretary, the writ sought instructions to take necessary measures not to publish, broadcast, screen, and reproduce any statement of Tarique Rahman in any newspaper, electronic media, social media or any other electronic device or media.

It is said in the writ that statements given by Tarique is illegal and contradictory to the provisions of the constitution and thus his speech should not be published publicly as he is a fugitive convict.

In the rule, it has been asked why the defendants will not be directed to take necessary steps to prohibit publication and broadcasting of Tarique Rahman's speech.
 
Information Secretary, Home Secretary, Law Secretary, Foreign Secretary, IGP, Director General of BTV and Chairman of BTRC have been asked to respond to the rule.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM to attend BRICS Summit in SA Aug 22-24
AL under no foreign pressure before polls, says Gen Secy Quader
Build skilled tech-savvy manpower: PM to Smart BD Task Force
US has no position on caretaker govt: Haas
BD polls would be peaceful, hopes India
BD hopes Teesta water sharing issue would be resolved soon
Govt committed to hold free, fair polls: Anisul
MP's detention in Oman embarrassing for BD: MoFA  


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 77 more Covid-19 cases
Bangladesh polls process to be decided by Bangladeshis: New Delhi
Tamim quits ODI captaincy
Pranta's mother seeks maximum punishment of killers of her son
Ex-chairman, his associates arrested for killing wife
India's Parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign Ministry
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for 'observation': source
Russia says downed seven drones near Moscow
Nur discharged forcibly from Universal Medical after Fakhrul's visit
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul
Most Read News
Mahbub receives bestseller award
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Hearing on plea to ban Jamaat's political activities on Aug 10
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
SC bar secretary office vandalised as lawyers scuffle
Canada's Trudeau announces separation from wife
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign
41st BCS results published
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Not any political party, US supports democratic process: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft