AL spl extended meeting at Ganabhaban on Sunday







AL President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting.



This information was given in a press release signed by AL office secretary Biplab Barua on Thursday.

In the special extended meeting, members of the National Committee of AL, Central Executive Committee, Advisory Council Members, Presidents and General Secretaries of district, citiy, municipal and upazila or thana committees, party's MPs, chairmen of Zilla Parishad and Upazila Parishad, Mayors of cities and municipal towns and central presidents and general secretaries of allied organisations will be present.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the special extended meeting on time.



Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken special measures to keep traffic in the capital normal on the occasion of special extended meeting.



According to the instructions of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the leaders invited to the special extended meeting to be held at the Ganabhaban will enter through Bijay Sarani through Jatiya Sangsad's Lake Road through Gate No.1 of Ganabhaban.



Private cars of the participants should be parked at the designated place (ground adjacent to Bangabandhu International Conference Center) as per the instructions of DMP.



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to comply with this directive of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.



