

Taqsem appointed as Dhaka WASA MD for 7th time



He was given the contractual appointment for seventh consecutive time during the present government's tenure. The Local Government Division (LGD) on Thursday issued a notification giving the appointment.



His new appointment for the post would be effective from October 14.

The contractual service period of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Chattogram WASA) Managing Director AKM Fayjullah was also extended for next three years from November 1 this year. His present contract will end on October 31 this year, according to another notification.



Earlier on July 11 this year, the WASA Board of Governors has given its clearance to reappoint Taqsem as WASA MD for another tenure.



Following the approval of the PMO, he was given the appointment on Thursday.

