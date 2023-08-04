BoP recovers, but financial account deficits linger







According to statistics released by Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday, trade deficit decreased by 52 per cent to $17.17 billion compared to the FY22, thanks to strict monitoring of imports and efforts to boost exports.



During FY23, import declined by 15.76 per cent to $69.5 billion, while exports saw a growth of 6.28 per cent, reaching $52.34 billion, resulting in 52 per cent narrowing of trade deficits within a year.

Furthermore, the increased growth in expatriates' remittance contributed to a narrowing of current account deficits. In FY23, inward remittance rose by 2.75 per cent, reaching $21.61 billion compared to $21 billion in FY22.



This led to a significant reduction in CAD, which decreased from $18.64 billion in FY22 to $3.34 billion in FY23, showcasing a strong signal of improving balance of payment health.



However, the country faces challenges in its financial account deficits (FAD) due to reduced foreign direct investments (FDI) and external sources of foreign currencies, resulting in a drastic negative position.



In FY23, FAD recorded a significant deficit of minus (-) $2.14 billion compared to a surplus of $15.46 billion in FY22.



This decline is reflected in the decrease of net FDI by 11.82 per cent and medium and long-term loans from external sectors by 11.44 per cent.



Despite the widened overall balance of payment deficits reaching $8.22 billion, other indicators show positive trends. The reserve with the central bank in the July-June, FY23 period stood at $24.75 billion, allowing the country to meet import bills for approximately five months.



Bangladesh Bank officials are optimistic about the situation, stating that all indicators except FAD are positive. They hope that once the current account returns to surplus, foreign currency reserves will grow, aided by the government's initiatives to attract more FDI. Moreover, political stability is seen as a key factor in narrowing down financial account deficits.



While foreign currency reserves are currently under pressure, the better growth of exports, remittance inflow, and controlled imports may mitigate the impact in the coming days. The future of Bangladesh's balance of payment depends on sustaining these positive trends and addressing the challenges posed by financial account deficits.



In the last fiscal year the country's balance of payment (BoP) exhibited positive signs of recovery, marked by a significant improvement in trade deficits, higher growth in remittance and a narrowing current account deficit (CAD).According to statistics released by Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday, trade deficit decreased by 52 per cent to $17.17 billion compared to the FY22, thanks to strict monitoring of imports and efforts to boost exports.During FY23, import declined by 15.76 per cent to $69.5 billion, while exports saw a growth of 6.28 per cent, reaching $52.34 billion, resulting in 52 per cent narrowing of trade deficits within a year.Furthermore, the increased growth in expatriates' remittance contributed to a narrowing of current account deficits. In FY23, inward remittance rose by 2.75 per cent, reaching $21.61 billion compared to $21 billion in FY22.This led to a significant reduction in CAD, which decreased from $18.64 billion in FY22 to $3.34 billion in FY23, showcasing a strong signal of improving balance of payment health.However, the country faces challenges in its financial account deficits (FAD) due to reduced foreign direct investments (FDI) and external sources of foreign currencies, resulting in a drastic negative position.In FY23, FAD recorded a significant deficit of minus (-) $2.14 billion compared to a surplus of $15.46 billion in FY22.This decline is reflected in the decrease of net FDI by 11.82 per cent and medium and long-term loans from external sectors by 11.44 per cent.Despite the widened overall balance of payment deficits reaching $8.22 billion, other indicators show positive trends. The reserve with the central bank in the July-June, FY23 period stood at $24.75 billion, allowing the country to meet import bills for approximately five months.Bangladesh Bank officials are optimistic about the situation, stating that all indicators except FAD are positive. They hope that once the current account returns to surplus, foreign currency reserves will grow, aided by the government's initiatives to attract more FDI. Moreover, political stability is seen as a key factor in narrowing down financial account deficits.While foreign currency reserves are currently under pressure, the better growth of exports, remittance inflow, and controlled imports may mitigate the impact in the coming days. The future of Bangladesh's balance of payment depends on sustaining these positive trends and addressing the challenges posed by financial account deficits.