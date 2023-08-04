

Dengue: 10 deaths, 2,589 more hospitalised in a day



The death toll rose to a record 283 as the mosquito-borne virus killed 10 more patients in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.



As many as 1,488 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but nine of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Thursday morning, 9,210 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,650 of them were in Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.



Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.



In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.



A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.



Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh. �bdnews24.com



