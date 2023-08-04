Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 10 deaths, 2,589 more hospitalised in a day

Death toll rises to 283

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dengue: 10 deaths, 2,589 more hospitalised in a day

Dengue: 10 deaths, 2,589 more hospitalised in a day

The overall tally of dengue infections in Bangladesh this year has increased to 59,716 with 2,589 new cases reported in a day.

The death toll rose to a record 283 as the mosquito-borne virus killed 10 more patients in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

As many as 1,488 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but nine of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Thursday morning, 9,210 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,650 of them were in Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh. �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taqsem appointed as Dhaka WASA MD for 7th time
BoP recovers, but financial account deficits linger
2,520 BCS candidates to get jobs
Dengue: 10 deaths, 2,589 more hospitalised in a day
BNP to hold nationwide protest rallies today
Facebook to foil disinformation ahead of polls : EC officials
Floods in Southern region deteriorate
BNP leader Salahuddin picked up by law enforcers, son alleges


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 77 more Covid-19 cases
Bangladesh polls process to be decided by Bangladeshis: New Delhi
Tamim quits ODI captaincy
Pranta's mother seeks maximum punishment of killers of her son
Ex-chairman, his associates arrested for killing wife
India's Parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign Ministry
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for 'observation': source
Russia says downed seven drones near Moscow
Nur discharged forcibly from Universal Medical after Fakhrul's visit
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul
Most Read News
Mahbub receives bestseller award
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Hearing on plea to ban Jamaat's political activities on Aug 10
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
SC bar secretary office vandalised as lawyers scuffle
Canada's Trudeau announces separation from wife
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign
41st BCS results published
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Not any political party, US supports democratic process: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft