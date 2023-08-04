BNP to hold nationwide protest rallies today







Party Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office on Thursday.



In Dhaka, he said the rally will start at 2pm on Friday in front of BNP's Naya Paltan central office to be arranged by the party's Dhaka south, north city and Dhaka district units.

"Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman have been sentenced illegally and unfairly due to political vendetta�.



Thousands of people took to the streets soon after the announcement of the verdict and registered their protest against it," Fakhrul said.



He said their party's all metropolitan city and district units will hold rallies to formally protest against the court verdict.



Regarding the metropolitan cities, he said the district units of the party will jointly arrange the rallies with the city units.



Earlier on Wednesday, a Dhaka court sentenced BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to nine years imprisonment and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman to three years in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2007. �UNB



