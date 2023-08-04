Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 August, 2023, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP to hold nationwide protest rallies today

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

BNP will hold rallies across the country, including in the capital, on Friday protesting what the party said a dictated verdict of lower against its acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.

Party Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office on Thursday.

In Dhaka, he said the rally will start at 2pm on Friday in front of BNP's Naya Paltan central office to be arranged by the party's Dhaka south, north city and Dhaka district units.

"Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman have been sentenced illegally and unfairly due to political vendetta�.

Thousands of people took to the streets soon after the announcement of the verdict and registered their protest against it," Fakhrul said.

He said their party's all metropolitan city and district units will hold rallies to formally protest against the court verdict.

Regarding the metropolitan cities, he said the district units of the party will jointly arrange the rallies with the city units.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Dhaka court sentenced BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to nine years imprisonment and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman to three years in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2007.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taqsem appointed as Dhaka WASA MD for 7th time
BoP recovers, but financial account deficits linger
2,520 BCS candidates to get jobs
Dengue: 10 deaths, 2,589 more hospitalised in a day
BNP to hold nationwide protest rallies today
Facebook to foil disinformation ahead of polls : EC officials
Floods in Southern region deteriorate
BNP leader Salahuddin picked up by law enforcers, son alleges


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 77 more Covid-19 cases
Bangladesh polls process to be decided by Bangladeshis: New Delhi
Tamim quits ODI captaincy
Pranta's mother seeks maximum punishment of killers of her son
Ex-chairman, his associates arrested for killing wife
India's Parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign Ministry
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital for 'observation': source
Russia says downed seven drones near Moscow
Nur discharged forcibly from Universal Medical after Fakhrul's visit
DNCC bringing pesticide from Singapore to destroy mosquito larvae: Atiqul
Most Read News
Mahbub receives bestseller award
Artisan now sole importer, distributor of Unilever goods in BD
Hearing on plea to ban Jamaat's political activities on Aug 10
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
SC bar secretary office vandalised as lawyers scuffle
Canada's Trudeau announces separation from wife
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign
41st BCS results published
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Not any political party, US supports democratic process: Haas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft