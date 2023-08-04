Facebook to foil disinformation ahead of polls : EC officials





Facebook authorities have assured the Election Commission (EC) to assist preventing misinformation and propaganda on the social media platform following the announcement of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at Agargaon's Election Bhaban on Thursday.



He said this while talking to journalists following a meeting with a delegation from Facebook's parent company Meta Inc.





If EC found any sort of content that promote hate speech, communalism, and other violations, those will be deleted and blocked".



Calling it a preliminary discussion, the EC secretary said they will soon appoint a designated focal point within the Election Commission to establish ongoing communication with Facebook.



The central challenge addressed during the meeting was the formulation of strategies to effectively prevent the propagation of disinformation on the platform, he added.



When asked, Ashok Kumar Debnath clarified that the action would be limited to content directly relates to polls.

Responding to inquiries about the initiation of the meeting, Ashok claimed that the impetus came from Facebook authorities themselves.



A three-member delegation led by Ruzan Sarwar, head of public policy for Bangladesh at Facebook's parent company Meta, was present at the meeting. The delegation also included Head of APAC Global Response Aidan Hoy and Regulatory Specialist Eugene Poh.



On behalf of the Election Commission, Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath, Project Director of IDEA Project Brigadier General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Sayem and NID System Manager Muhammad Ashraf Hossain were present.



Facebook authorities have assured the Election Commission (EC) to assist preventing misinformation and propaganda on the social media platform following the announcement of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at Agargaon's Election Bhaban on Thursday.He said this while talking to journalists following a meeting with a delegation from Facebook's parent company Meta Inc.Ashok said, "We sat with a Facebook team to discuss how to prevent spreading of falsehood in the social media as there are some technical issues. Our technical team was also present in the meeting.If EC found any sort of content that promote hate speech, communalism, and other violations, those will be deleted and blocked".Calling it a preliminary discussion, the EC secretary said they will soon appoint a designated focal point within the Election Commission to establish ongoing communication with Facebook.The central challenge addressed during the meeting was the formulation of strategies to effectively prevent the propagation of disinformation on the platform, he added.When asked, Ashok Kumar Debnath clarified that the action would be limited to content directly relates to polls.Responding to inquiries about the initiation of the meeting, Ashok claimed that the impetus came from Facebook authorities themselves.A three-member delegation led by Ruzan Sarwar, head of public policy for Bangladesh at Facebook's parent company Meta, was present at the meeting. The delegation also included Head of APAC Global Response Aidan Hoy and Regulatory Specialist Eugene Poh.On behalf of the Election Commission, Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath, Project Director of IDEA Project Brigadier General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Sayem and NID System Manager Muhammad Ashraf Hossain were present.