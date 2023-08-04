Floods in Southern region deteriorate







On the other hand, river waters of Brahmaputra and Jamuna are in steady state while the Ganges and Padma Rivers are in rising trend, which may continue for the next 24 hours, Partho Protim Barua, Assistant Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board, said on Thursday.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 5 days.

"Though there are forecast for heavy rainfall in the upstream, but there is no possibility of major flood in Bangladesh as river waters are flowing just below the danger mark," Partho Pratim Barua told this correspondent.



Sub-Divisional Engineer of Barishal Water Development Board Syed Arshad Ali said there were heavy rainfall in the upstream, which is causing flood in the southern region.



All the tributaries of the river Meghna are flowing above the danger level, he said and added that there is no threat of major flood in the region.



According to Water Development Board information, at 5:30pm on Wednesday, the water of the Kirtankhola River was flowing 15cm above the danger level. Meanwhile, the water of Dharmaganj River in Hijla upazila of Barisal district was flowing 36cm above the danger mark.



On the other hand, on Wednesday evening, the water of Bishkhali river in Jhalakathi district was flowing 10cm above the danger level.



The water of Meghna River in Daulatkhan of Bhola district is flowing 64cm above danger level when the water of the river in Tajumuddin upazila is flowing 102cm above and the water of Tentulia River at Bhola Kheyaghat has crossed the danger level on Thursday.



Water of Budeshwar/Payra rivers in Mirzaganj upazila of Patuakhali is flowing 25cm above and the Bishkhali is flowing 43cm above the danger level in Barguna, 57cm at Patharghata and 31cm at Betagi.



The Baleshwar River in Pirojpur is flowing at least 36cm above the danger level and the Kacha River in Umedpur is flowing at a maximum of 26cm above the danger mark.



Barishal Water Development Board Sub-Assistant Engineer Tajul Islam said, "The water flow of 19 important rivers in the division is monitored during the monsoon season. According to reports, several rivers have overflowed in the last 24 hours.



Due to this, many areas in the lower part of the division have submerged but the water will go down with the low tide.''



