BNP leader Salahuddin picked up by law enforcers, son alleges







They picked him up while he was returning home after receiving anticipatory bail from a court, he said.



Salahuddin secured anticipatory bail in various cases filed by police over clashes during Saturday's sit-in progamme in Jatrabari area of Dhaka, said Tanvir.

Tanvir said his father could not be contacted since then.



UNB tried calling Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on his phone several times, but he could not be reached for comments on the matter. �UNB



BNP's Commerce Affairs Secretary and former lawmaker Salahuddin Ahmed was picked up by law enforcers in the capital on Thursday, alleged his son and acting member secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit of BNP Tanvir Ahmed Robin.They picked him up while he was returning home after receiving anticipatory bail from a court, he said.Salahuddin secured anticipatory bail in various cases filed by police over clashes during Saturday's sit-in progamme in Jatrabari area of Dhaka, said Tanvir.Tanvir said his father could not be contacted since then.UNB tried calling Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, on his phone several times, but he could not be reached for comments on the matter. �UNB