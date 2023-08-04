Video
Home Back Page

DMP rejects Jamaat’s plea for rally today

Published : Friday, 4 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday rejected the application of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday, said DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq.

On August 1, the party sent a letter to the DMP Commissioner seeking permission to hold the rally. A group of the party leaders led by Abdur Razzak submitted the letter.

"We failed to hold our scheduled rally on August 1 as we did not get any permission from the authorities. So, we have decided to hold a rally on Friday at 2:30 pm at Suhrawardy Udyan.

We hope we'll get�assistance from the police ," said Razzak while talking to reporters after submitting the letter. �UNB


