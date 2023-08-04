SC Bar Assoc office vandalised







Pro-Awami League lawyers accused their counterparts of vandalising the office on Thursday, but they denied the allegations.



Earlier, the pro-BNP lawyers' organisation, the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, held a press briefing to protest a verdict against BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.

Tarique was sentenced to nine years in jail, while Zubaida was handed a three-year jail term by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman on Wednesday.



After the briefing on Thursday, the lawyers held a protest rally. Their Awami League counterparts also held another rally. �bdnews24.com



The secretary's office of the Supreme Court Bar Association has been vandalised amid brewing political tensions as pro-Awami League and BNP lawyers announced rallies.Pro-Awami League lawyers accused their counterparts of vandalising the office on Thursday, but they denied the allegations.Earlier, the pro-BNP lawyers' organisation, the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, held a press briefing to protest a verdict against BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.Tarique was sentenced to nine years in jail, while Zubaida was handed a three-year jail term by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman on Wednesday.After the briefing on Thursday, the lawyers held a protest rally. Their Awami League counterparts also held another rally. �bdnews24.com