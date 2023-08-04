Fugitive convict arrested in Savar after 16 years







The arrestee was Lutfur Rahman, 55, son of Abdul Fakir of Panchbibi of Joypurhat district.



Based on information, a team of ATU conducted a drive in the area around 8 pm and arrested him.

He remained absconding for the past 16 years, said a press release of ATU issued on Thursday.



According to the release, Lutfur along with his associates attacked Majibor Rahman at his house in Sadar upazila of Joypurhat district and stabbed him to death on December 17, 2007. They also looted valuables including gold ornaments and cash from the house.



A Razzaque, son of Majibor, was also injured in the attack.



Later, a case was filed in this connection with Sadar Police Station against three people including Lutfur.



On June 20, 2023, Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge sentenced them to with fine of Tk 10,000 each. �UNB



