NGO worker killed in city road accident







The deceased was identified as M Arif, 35, hailed from Netrakona district. He used to work at Shakti Foundation. He was heading to Joypara riding his motorcycle.



Local people said the accident occurred at around 10:00am in Batia area. M Arif was taken to Dohar Upazila Health Complex, where the duty doctors declared him dead.

The body was taken to Dohar Thana, said Sub Inspector Md Hasan. �BSS



