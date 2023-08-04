Strict law needed to control tobacco: Unnayan Shamannay







Describing the significance of strict action, speakers at the programme urged the government to finalise the amendment of the tobacco control act as soon as possible.



They said that tobacco causes the deaths of thousands of people across the country every year.

Main proposals of the amendment of the tobacco control act include cancelling the designated smoking area in public places and transport, stopping exhibition of tobacco at selling zones and banning tobacco company's CSR acts.



Addressing the seminar as chief guest, Prime Minister's Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Md Akhter Hossain referred to the use of tobacco as one of the challenges in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.



Unnayan Shamannay Chair and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman presided over the seminar.



Additional Secretary of Health Services Division Md Saidur Rahman and Joint Secretary of Prime Minister Office's SDG Affairs Md Monirul Islam spoke in the seminar, among others.



